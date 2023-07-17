How Scarlett Johansson's Disney+ Lawsuit Paved The Way For The Hollywood Strike

In the aftermath of Disney's response, Johansson told Variety that she was truly taken aback by Disney's pushback against her asking for the pay she was entitled to in her original contract. "I was sad and disappointed. But mostly sad," she said in 2023 shortly before the WGA went on strike. "It was such a surreal moment because we were all isolated and just sort of emerging a little bit. I was also really heavily pregnant, too, which in a weird way was amazing timing. Suddenly, your entire attention is drawn to this miracle of life. So, I had the most wonderful distraction in the world and soon after had a beautiful baby."

At the time, Johansson's agent Bryan Lourd — father to actress Billie Lourd and former partner to Carrie Fisher — was much more direct, saying that Disney acted completely unfairly and that Johansson's lawsuit was bigger than just her. "She and I were very much in lockstep about what this was," he said, also to Variety. "And she had the conviction to let me fight back. A lot of people wouldn't do that. And part of the reason she did it is because she thought, in the position she's in, she had a responsibility not just to herself but to other people who were being confronted with this change."

It's now clear that Johansson's lawsuit paved the way for things to come, as the SAG-WGA joint strike focuses heavily on residuals and other payments for streaming projects. The actress knew she had enough clout to wage this battle, and she set a standard for her fellow actors to follow just a few years later.