How Black Mirror Predicted AMPTP's Proposal To Use AI-Likeness For Actors

"Black Mirror" is eerily good at predicting situations or technology that then end up becoming far too real. Now, the latest season of Charlie Brooker's dystopian drama predicted yet another entertainment industry issue: that of artificial intelligence and how it can be used to place actors into projects without their actual presence required.

During a press conference where the Screen Actors Guild confirmed that they would strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television alongside the Writer's Guild, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said that the AMPTP included a line in their offer — which they deemed "historic," apparently in a good way — that indicated background actors could be "scanned," only for their likenesses to possibly be used in perpetuity despite the actor only being paid for a single day of work. Crabtree-Ireland confirmed this while answering questions from journalists, and he and Drescher made it clear that SAG-AFTRA is taking a firm stance against the AMPTP at this moment, which marks the first time two guilds are striking simultaneously in over 60 years.

There are a lot of problems within the entertainment industry that led to this total breakdown and historic alliance and strike between the SAG-AFTRA and the WGA, but the advent of AI is certainly one of them. Actors are understandably afraid that they could essentially be replaced by artificial likenesses... and in the Season 6 premiere of "Black Mirror," titled "Joan is Awful," actress Salma Hayek-Pinault faces that exact issue.