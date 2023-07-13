SAG-AFTRA Strike Is On At Midnight - What This Means For The Entertainment Industry

After weeks of buildup, SAG-AFTRA has confirmed a strike, taking its 160,000 film and TV actors out of studios and into the streets to demand better conditions and compensation. Coupled with the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, this constitutes the first joint strike between the groups since 1960. The SAG-AFTRA strike begins at midnight.

Tension between union members and studio executives has risen in the days leading up to the official announcement, ever since initial negotiations for a new long-term contract fell through. Just hours before the decision was made public, Disney CEO Bob Iger called the potential for a strike "very disruptive" during an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Like the WGA, SAG-AFTRA is striking for a number of improvements, including general compensation raises for working actors, revisions to the residual payment model in the streaming era, and limitations of A.I. usage moving forward.

Studios and various Hollywood executives claim to have made fair offers for a new contract to the union, but SAG-AFTRA leaders say these offers were far from equitable. The organization has cited a growing disconnect between higher-ups and working actors, which has led to untenable working conditions for actors outside the Hollywood elite.