SAG-AFTRA Strike: The Pay Disparity Between Top Hollywood Execs & Actors Explained

The SAG-AFTRA strike officially commenced on July 14, with over 160,000 actors and union representatives joining forces to demand better pay and conditions for their labor. The SAG-AFTRA members' situation also follows in the wake of the Writers Guild of America strike, which has been taking place since May. The protests mark the second time in history that both organizations have teamed up, with their first dual strike taking place in 1960.

The strikes have also shed light on the pay disparity between actors/writers and studio executives, which has led to some contentious disagreements between the parties in question. For example, Disney CEO Bob Iger called the strikers "disruptive" and accused the labor organizations of damaging the industry. However, a new report has provided some telling details on the extent of the disparity. According to The Los Angeles Times, David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, reportedly earned just short of half a billion dollars between 2018 and 2022. Elsewhere, Iger earned $195 million over the last five years, putting him in fourth place behind Zaslav, Endeavor's Ari Emanuel, and Netflix's Reed Hastings.

Per the report, the average pay for Hollywood execs climbed to $28 million in 2021, which was up 53 percent from what they earned in 2018. Meanwhile, the average pay for a writer currently sits at $260,000 while their median earnings have dropped by 14 percent since 2018. However, the disparity has also greatly affected actors, many of whom have raised concerns over their residuals from projects. Furthermore, some of the performers in question have taken to social media to highlight their low income while studio heads rake in millions.