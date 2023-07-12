Did Deadpool 3 Fight Photos Just Tease The Death Of Wolverine & Fox's Marvel Heroes?

"Deadpool 3" is on the horizon. It will wrap up the Merc with the Mouth's trilogy that began in 2016 and bring the vigilante into the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he was previously designated to 20th Century Fox's "X-Men" world. And it looks like the trilogy capper will have fun at its former studio's expense.

Verified set photos have shown Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) battling Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The two actors have long maintained a friendly rivalry in the real world. Additionally, Wade Wilson often references Logan in the movies, especially their oft-maligned first outing, "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." Now, they're sharing the screen again, with Wolverine getting a comic-accurate costume, no less. And it seems they won't be on the best terms, at least for part of it. The photos show Deadpool duking out with Wolverine in a desert-type setting. One such photo published by /Film seems to show Deadpool killing or seriously injuring Wolverine, but given the fact both characters have healing factors, Logan probably won't bite the dust in that capacity.

Regardless, Deadpool's out for blood in these pictures. And considering there are also photos of the wreckage of the 20th Century Fox logo amidst the desert, it suggests Wade may kill the Fox Marvel universe.