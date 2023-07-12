The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Review: A Teen Love Triangle Gets Predictably Messy

If there is one word to describe the second season of "The Summer I Turned Pretty," it's "messy." Belly's decision-making skills are fully out to lunch, as she once again gets caught between the two boys who are both desperately in love with her. You can get away with dating one brother and then realizing you actually want to be with the other approximately once in your life — after that, it kind of feels like you might just be messing with everyone's emotions. The romance is muted because we're acutely aware of the fact that even if one of these couples goes the distance, they're destroying any hope of maintaining a cordial relationship with the third person, whom they still presumably care deeply about.

But the love triangle between Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah is indeed at the center of "The Summer I Turned Pretty," and while it's mostly compelling, it also begins to wear out its welcome — especially knowing that this drama is going to play out for a while if the show is renewed for a third season. It might have been better served as a trilogy of films, in the vein of "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" (which, ironically, was also based on a novel series by Jenny Han).

What makes this love triangle especially difficult is that it feels like it's written by an author with one hand on the scale. Although Belly frequently talks about how close she and Jeremiah were as friends, their deeper emotional connection doesn't quite ring true. It makes their burgeoning relationship hard to buy into — especially when both frequently have to resort to painfully melodramatic voiceover narration to express the feelings that they're not capable of displaying on the screen. The chemistry they have together is sweet, but it also feels like Jeremiah is a big flirt and would be equally charming with any girl he's interested in. It's pretty easy to tell which relationship is going to be the endgame even without having read the books, and there's not enough going on to make this season much more than an unnecessary detour.