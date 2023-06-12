The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 - Everything You Need To Know
For the past few years, Jenny Han has been one of the hottest creators in the whole of the streaming realm, with platforms practically tripping over each other for a chance to adapt one of her hit tales of angst-ridden teen romance. Netflix was, of course, the first of the streaming heavies to seize on Han's collection of hit young adult romance books, adapting her 2014 tome, "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," into a hit film in 2018. The streamer went all in on Han's work thereafter, also adapting 2020's "To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You," and 2021's "To All the Boys: Always and Forever," and even creating a spin-off series with 2023's "XO, Kitty."
As it was, Amazon Studios was not far behind their competitor in adapting Han's work, scoring a hit of their own with 2022's 7-episode take on the author's 2009 book, "The Summer I Turned Pretty." If you're among the many who swooned over the first season of the romantic saga last summer, get ready to go all bubbly in the head once again, because Season 2 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is on the way. Here's everything we know about the new season so far.
When will The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 be released?
Part of the reason the first season of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" was so influential — outside of all those killer Taylor Swift needle drops — was because Jenny Han herself was shepherding the action through production, serving as showrunner, alongside Gabrielle Stanton. While Collider is reporting Stanton will not be back for the new season, Han is very much on board, this go-round show running opposite "High Fidelity" alum Sarah Kucserka. As for what Han and Kucserka have planned for the new season, young love and its many complications will dominate the narrative at Cousins Beach in Season 2.
But that much was always a certainty, with Amazon giving the green light to Season 2 before Season 1 even debuted. And that tactic undoubtedly helped ensure the young cast of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" would still look young the second time around. Perhaps the best news of all for fans of the series is that the early renewal ensured there would be no delays in shooting Season 2. Yes, the new season is already in the can and ready to melt hearts on the Prime Video platform. And it will reportedly do so when it premieres on July 14, 2023 on Amazon Prime. So set your reminders accordingly.
Who will star in Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty?
Season 2 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is sure to bring a whole new round of drama, romance, and sexy summer hijinks to Cousins Beach. But fans of the first season will be happy to know that Collider is reporting the bulk of the first season cast will be back to headline those various adventures in Season 2. This, of course, includes Lola Tung, who scored a legit breakout portraying the titular, heart-torn femme, Isabel "Belly" Conklin, in the first season of the show. Season 2 will once again find her flanked by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalengo, who are returning as Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher, respectively. Viewers will recall the Fishers are the hunky brothers who spent the bulk of Season 1 battling for Belly's affection.
Rachel Blanchard and Tom Everett Scott will also return to reprise their roles as Susannah and Adam Fisher. The Conklins will be back for Season 2, as well, with Sean Kaufman returning as Belly's big brother, Steven, and Jackie Chung and Colin Ferguson portraying her parents, Laurel and John. Rain Spencer will also return as Belly's bestie, Taylor Jewel.
Among the new cast members are "Eight Grade" breakout Elsie Fisher, who will play a character named Skye, and Kyra Sedgewick, whose character is not yet known. Fans may be a little bummed, however, to learn that Minnie Mills will not be reprising her role of Shayla Wang, with the actor announcing via a lengthy, heartfelt Instagram post she'd be sitting out the new season.
What is the plot of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2?
As for what that sprawling ensemble cast will be up to in Season 2 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty," Collider is reporting that the new season will follow much of the storyline from the second book in Jenny Han's trilogy. And if you've read said book (titled "It's Not Summer Without You"), you know that means plenty more romantic wrangling, beach-bound adventures, and heart-rending twists of fate are on tap.
But if you've yet to read that page-turning treat, the official synopsis for Season 2 reads as such — "Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together, and to decide once and for all where her heart lies."
As of this writing, Amazon has yet to officially confirm whether or not they'll adapt the third book in Han's trilogy, "We'll Always Have Summer." But given the overwhelmingly positive reaction to the show so far, that seems likely. And if you believe the folks at Midgard Times, the studio is already hammering down shooting dates for Season 3.
Is there a trailer for Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty?
With the release date of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 2 rapidly approaching, you're probably assuming a trailer has already been released. And you would be correct in that assumption, with Prime Video dropping the Season 2 trailer just this week. It fittingly did so backed by a Taylor Swift tune. And even more fitting is that said tune is the "Folklore" stunner, "August," a song reported to be about a love triangle.
As the trailer opens, fans are given a reminder that, at least for the moment, Belly's affections have very much spun the way of her childhood crush, Conrad, with the two sharing a poolside smooch as Jeremiah mocks them from afar. Scenes of high school shenanigans, fond family dinners, and summertime fun soon follow. So too do longing gazes from the Fisher brothers, with it becoming clear Belly's heart may still be on the market. It seems love may be blooming between Steven and Taylor as well, with a collage of tears, laughs, and summer sunsets soon wrapping up the action.
All in all, the trailer does a good job of not giving much away for fans who don't know what's ahead. Rest assured, if you're among them, you're gonna want to have a box of tissues on hand before you binge Season 2 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty."