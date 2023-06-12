The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 - Everything You Need To Know

For the past few years, Jenny Han has been one of the hottest creators in the whole of the streaming realm, with platforms practically tripping over each other for a chance to adapt one of her hit tales of angst-ridden teen romance. Netflix was, of course, the first of the streaming heavies to seize on Han's collection of hit young adult romance books, adapting her 2014 tome, "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," into a hit film in 2018. The streamer went all in on Han's work thereafter, also adapting 2020's "To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You," and 2021's "To All the Boys: Always and Forever," and even creating a spin-off series with 2023's "XO, Kitty."

As it was, Amazon Studios was not far behind their competitor in adapting Han's work, scoring a hit of their own with 2022's 7-episode take on the author's 2009 book, "The Summer I Turned Pretty." If you're among the many who swooned over the first season of the romantic saga last summer, get ready to go all bubbly in the head once again, because Season 2 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is on the way. Here's everything we know about the new season so far.