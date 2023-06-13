Who Plays Conrad On The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Christopher Briney's resume aside from "The Summer I Turned Pretty" only consists of three projects. They are the short films "Under the Covers" and "Want This" as well as the Ben Kingsley-starring independent film "Daliland."

The latter serves as Briney's big-screen debut and sees Salvador Dali (Kingsley) and his young assistant James (Briney) prepare for a big gallery show in New York City in 1973. James soon becomes tangled up in Dali's wild lifestyle and learns all about the artist's past as they race against the clock to make the exposition a reality. But James soon becomes aware of malignant actors orbiting the artist and sets about trying to alert him to the actions of his philandering wife, Gala (Barbara Sukowa).

Briney also has quite an interesting role ahead of him: he has signed to star as Aaron Samuelsin Paramount Pictures' upcoming musical adaption of the Broadway hit "Mean Girls," which, in turn, was inspired by the legendary Lindsay Lohan film.

And yet the actor remains humble as his notoriety begins to increase. "Being a face on someone's screen is something that I'm still getting used to," he told the Los Angeles Times in June 2023. And if fans of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" have anything to say about it, Briney will be on lots of screens for many years to come.