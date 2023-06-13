Who Plays Conrad On The Summer I Turned Pretty?
"The Summer I Turned Pretty" adapts Jenny Han's series of novels for young adults into a made-for-streaming soap that's left grown-ups and teenagers alike enchanted. Both the book and TV series center themselves on Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung), who has spent every summer of her life on a beach vacation with her family. Next door, the Fisher brothers have always been her playmates. The boys' mother, Susannah (Rachel Blanchard), a cancer survivor, tries to hold it all together after her husband leaves the family. As Belly enters her teen years, she leaves nerdom behind and finds herself dealing with romantic feelings for both serious-but-teasing Conrad (Christopher Briney) and fun-loving Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno). Together, the teens try to help Susannah keep her beach house.
There are two points to the triangle that so vexes Belly. The first of those points is held up by Christopher Briney's Conrad. Though Briney hasn't been in the acting game for very long, he's already left a memorable impression as Conrad. Here's what else he's appeared in aside from the Prime Video drama.
Christopher Briney's resume is short but promising
Christopher Briney's resume aside from "The Summer I Turned Pretty" only consists of three projects. They are the short films "Under the Covers" and "Want This" as well as the Ben Kingsley-starring independent film "Daliland."
The latter serves as Briney's big-screen debut and sees Salvador Dali (Kingsley) and his young assistant James (Briney) prepare for a big gallery show in New York City in 1973. James soon becomes tangled up in Dali's wild lifestyle and learns all about the artist's past as they race against the clock to make the exposition a reality. But James soon becomes aware of malignant actors orbiting the artist and sets about trying to alert him to the actions of his philandering wife, Gala (Barbara Sukowa).
Briney also has quite an interesting role ahead of him: he has signed to star as Aaron Samuelsin Paramount Pictures' upcoming musical adaption of the Broadway hit "Mean Girls," which, in turn, was inspired by the legendary Lindsay Lohan film.
And yet the actor remains humble as his notoriety begins to increase. "Being a face on someone's screen is something that I'm still getting used to," he told the Los Angeles Times in June 2023. And if fans of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" have anything to say about it, Briney will be on lots of screens for many years to come.