Elsie Fisher Talks About Her Favorite Horror Movies - Exclusive

What is it about human nature that makes so many of us want to seek out horror movies? For some people, there's a pure need to get the adrenaline pumping by watching a chilling tale of terror about monsters, vampires, and other ghouls that go bump in the night. Of course, one of the most savage antagonists ever put to film is Leatherface from the original 1974 flick, "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre."

In that first film, at least, we never see the man behind the mask. He's a complete unknown, a spitting image of fright. While subsequent editions tried to offer some backstory on the character, he's at his most terrifying when he's a primordial force of nature rather than a deranged man. The latest installment in the franchise — Netflix's "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" film — brings the character back to these roots. We never see his true face; he remains a violent enigma that's downright terrifying.

Elsie Fisher, who plays Lila in the 2022 movie, spoke exclusively with Looper about her experience filming it and also shared some of her favorite horror flicks of all time, with some genuine classics in the mix.