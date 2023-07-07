Insidious: The Red Door Moments That Made Our Skin Crawl

Contains spoilers for "Insidious: The Red Door"

The "Insidious" franchise returns with "Insidious: The Red Door," which seems to be the final chapter for the Lambert family as it sees its central father and son resurrect past demons long after their first horrifying encounter. The film picks up nine years after the events of "Insidious: Chapter 2," in which Josh (Patrick Wilson) and his son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) had their memories of the Further — and the horrors they experienced there — suppressed. While they've been safe for quite some time, Josh and Dalton start to find clues about the past they can't remember, which ends up re-opening the door to the Further. With their connection to that cruel and evil dimension re-established, Josh and Dalton must deal with old and new enemies that look to use them for their own destructive purposes.

With Wilson also taking on directing duties for this entry, "Insidious: The Red Door" acts as a scary culmination of the franchise's history and delivers plenty of terrifying sequences that leave viewers unsettled from the start. Like its predecessors, "The Red Door" features plenty of grotesque specters and demons as well as nerve-shredding jump scares that'll make viewers squirm in their seats. "The Red Door" easily could be considered one of the scariest horror films of the summer, so let's delve into all the moments that made our skin crawl and left us totally shaken.