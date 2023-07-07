Insidious 5 Likely Closes The Red Door On The Franchise's Main Storyline (For Now)

Contains spoilers for "Insidious: The Red Door"

"Insidious: The Red Door," the fifth installment of the "Insidious" horror film franchise, is in theaters now, and fans are naturally curious about where the series might go from here. A spin-off starring Mandy Moore is reportedly on the way, but in an interview with DiscussingFilm, producer Jason Blum suggested that the movie is still an ending of sorts to the saga of Josh and Renai Lambert (Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne) and their encounters with the demonic forces of the Further.

When asked whether "The Red Door" is the end of the franchise, Blum responded first with a joke referencing his duties to promote the movie: "You better see this 'Insidious,' it's the last one!" He continued, "To give a more serious answer, ['The Red Door'] is going to be the last we're going to see of 'Insidious' for a while."

But in typical Blum fashion, he didn't close the door completely on future "Insidious" movies, over and above the upcoming spin-off.