Insidious 5 Likely Closes The Red Door On The Franchise's Main Storyline (For Now)
Contains spoilers for "Insidious: The Red Door"
"Insidious: The Red Door," the fifth installment of the "Insidious" horror film franchise, is in theaters now, and fans are naturally curious about where the series might go from here. A spin-off starring Mandy Moore is reportedly on the way, but in an interview with DiscussingFilm, producer Jason Blum suggested that the movie is still an ending of sorts to the saga of Josh and Renai Lambert (Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne) and their encounters with the demonic forces of the Further.
When asked whether "The Red Door" is the end of the franchise, Blum responded first with a joke referencing his duties to promote the movie: "You better see this 'Insidious,' it's the last one!" He continued, "To give a more serious answer, ['The Red Door'] is going to be the last we're going to see of 'Insidious' for a while."
But in typical Blum fashion, he didn't close the door completely on future "Insidious" movies, over and above the upcoming spin-off.
The mainline Insidious franchise will now be taking 'a very long rest'
"It may not be a forever rest, but it's certainly going to be a very long rest," said producer Jason Blum on the "Insidious" franchise following "Insidious: The Red Door."
If you've seen the movie, you already know that it does not preclude any further paranormal adventures of the Lamberts (Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins, and Andrew Astor) or Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) going forward in the "Insidious" timeline. But Blum said that unlike with previous installments of the series, there isn't a plan for any direct follow-ups ... yet: "If someone comes up with some idea in 10 years, who knows? But there's not a plan — as there has been with every prior 'Insidious' movie — there's no current plan in place for number six."
With the upcoming spin-off "Thread: An Insidious Tale" said to be on the way, one can assume there's the possibility of a cameo by Elise or one or more Lamberts to tie it in narratively with the "Insidious" films. But another possibility is that the spin-off will feature completely unrelated characters dealing with their own menace from the Further. Fans will just have to wait and see, but according to Blum, "Insidious: The Red Door" is serving as an ending, at least of sorts, to the franchise.