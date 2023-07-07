Insidious: The Red Door Review: Grim Horror Meets Mental Health Awareness

"Insidious: The Red Door" does a good job of exploring its heavy themes, as well as the fraught relationship between Josh and Dalton. As far as scares go, though, it's kind of a mixed bag. It has a few truly fantastic set pieces — we won't be setting foot in an MRI machine any time soon, thanks to one especially horrifying scene. But there's something weird going on with some of the entities. It's almost like they're too well-lit, and the camera lingers on them for too long, which makes the viewer acutely aware of the makeup the actors are wearing. The Red-Faced Demon is an especially notable victim of this — the more we see of him, especially in motion, the less scary he is.

There are some good helpful ghost moments, but the ones who attack Dalton are so anonymous, they don't have much impact. In a way, it's nice that the film doesn't get bogged down in creating the mythology for yet another tortured soul; this allows it to devote the majority of its screen time to Josh and Dalton. But it does create a ripple effect of unmemorable monsters. Lastly, in the complaints column: Sinclair Daniel does her best as Chris Winslow, Dalton's college roommate and closest friend, but wow, do these guys not know how to write dialogue for a Gen Z girl. She reads like a manic pixie best friend from the mid-2000s.

What we've got here is a franchise finale that, like many of the other films in the "Insidious" series, fails to meet its full potential. But "Insidious: The Red Door" at least does right by its two lead characters, giving them the emotional reconciliation they deserve after all their trials and tribulations. It may not be the spookiest or most gruesome film in the series — aside from a few great jump-scare moments scattered throughout — but it is perhaps the one with the most coherent narrative voice, and that's not nothing.

"Insidious: The Red Door" hits theaters on Friday, July 7.