Insidious: The Red Door - Ty Simpkins And Sinclair Daniel On Opening A New Chapter In The Horror Franchise - Exclusive Interview

After two prequel movies that focused on earlier events involving the demon-haunted realm known as the Further, the "Insidious" franchise has returned to where it all started: the Lambert family. But in "Insidious: The Red Door," things have changed a lot since we last saw the clan 10 years ago in "Insidious: Chapter 2." Josh (Patrick Wilson) and Renai (Rose Byrne) are now divorced, while their eldest son, Dalton (Ty Simpkins) — whose astral journey into the Further kicked off the original "Insidious" back in 2010 — is about to start college and has an extremely strained relationship with his dad.

What both Josh and Dalton don't know, however, is that their memories of the Further and the horrific events of the first two films have been suppressed — but they're slowly returning, which means that the door is once again opening for the evil denizens of the Further to threaten the Lamberts' lives. Caught up in the cycle of horror is Chris (Sinclair Daniel), Dalton's new college roommate, who provides him with friendship and support that may end up costing her more than she realizes.

"Insidious: The Red Door" not only puts the Lamberts front and center again in the "Insidious" saga, but it marks the feature directing debut of star Patrick Wilson. It also heralds the return of Byrne and Simpkins to the franchise — the latter returning as a young man to the role he first played as a young boy. In Looper's exclusive interview with Simpkins and Daniel, Simpkins says that working with Wilson both in front of and behind the camera was a gift: "He has been a part of my life for a long time, on and off set, and any chance I get to work with him, I'm going to take."