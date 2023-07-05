Insidious: The Red Door - Ty Simpkins And Sinclair Daniel On Opening A New Chapter In The Horror Franchise - Exclusive Interview
After two prequel movies that focused on earlier events involving the demon-haunted realm known as the Further, the "Insidious" franchise has returned to where it all started: the Lambert family. But in "Insidious: The Red Door," things have changed a lot since we last saw the clan 10 years ago in "Insidious: Chapter 2." Josh (Patrick Wilson) and Renai (Rose Byrne) are now divorced, while their eldest son, Dalton (Ty Simpkins) — whose astral journey into the Further kicked off the original "Insidious" back in 2010 — is about to start college and has an extremely strained relationship with his dad.
What both Josh and Dalton don't know, however, is that their memories of the Further and the horrific events of the first two films have been suppressed — but they're slowly returning, which means that the door is once again opening for the evil denizens of the Further to threaten the Lamberts' lives. Caught up in the cycle of horror is Chris (Sinclair Daniel), Dalton's new college roommate, who provides him with friendship and support that may end up costing her more than she realizes.
"Insidious: The Red Door" not only puts the Lamberts front and center again in the "Insidious" saga, but it marks the feature directing debut of star Patrick Wilson. It also heralds the return of Byrne and Simpkins to the franchise — the latter returning as a young man to the role he first played as a young boy. In Looper's exclusive interview with Simpkins and Daniel, Simpkins says that working with Wilson both in front of and behind the camera was a gift: "He has been a part of my life for a long time, on and off set, and any chance I get to work with him, I'm going to take."
Ty Simpkins on coming back to the role he played as a boy
Ty, as the veteran of the franchise, was it interesting for you to — in a way — grow up alongside Dalton? You play the role, come back 10 years later, both having gone through different life experiences and so on, and come back to it in that way?
Ty Simpkins: Yes. It's funny — when I first got the script for this, I was a freshman in college at the time. A lot of what I was going through, minus the demonic stuff, Dalton was going through it in this movie. That was a fun thing to be in a similar headspace, or at least know what that headspace is, because when we were filming, it was a few years later. Going back to a big piece of my childhood to bring that back was a very trippy experience, but it was a lot of fun, and I'm super proud of what we did.
You also have a very different dynamic with Patrick Wilson in this film. Was it enticing to come back and play a relationship that's gotten very dysfunctional in the 10 years since we last saw him?
Simpkins: I don't know about it being enticing to play a dysfunctional relationship with Patrick, but I'm always excited to work with him. I've worked with him since I was 3 years old, even before the "Insidious" franchise. He has been a part of my life for a long time, on and off set, and any chance I get to work with him, I'm going to take.
Working with Patrick Wilson as a director
Sinclair, the "Insidious" movies are very much a family affair, in the sense that it centers on this family for the most part, even in terms of the production and the people involved. What did you feel that you brought into that, and what did you think you could add to this little horror family?
Sinclair Daniel: To hearken back to your previous question, the way that we find the Lamberts is very different than how we left them. Their dynamics have changed and they need different things, and Chris brings some of what was lacking from Dalton's life back into his life — some happiness and some laughter. I was excited and thought she was right on time as a character, and I thought that she was well-placed and that their relationship was really cool and genuine.
Ty, from your point of view, what was it like to work with Patrick behind the camera? For you, Sinclair, you hadn't worked with him before, but having an actor as a director, I think there's an advantage to that.
Daniel: Definitely.
Simpkins: No, definitely. Like I said before, I've worked with Patrick since I was 3 years old, and I trust him a lot. I know him very well, and it's such a nice thing to have that as a director. I believe that my best performances come out when I trust the director that much, to be able to communicate to him what I want for the character and what he expects from me, and you can find a cool middle ground. To have someone who is an actor and an actor's director is amazing.
"Insidious: The Red Door" opens in theaters Friday, July 7.
This interview has been edited for clarity.