Insidious: The Red Door's First Trailer Is One Jump Scare After Another

The trailer for "Insidious: The Red Door" opens with a scene from "Insidious: Chapter 2," in which Patrick Wilson's Josh Lambert announces that he and his family are "ready to forget about the Further, once and for all." Skip ahead to 10 years later, and it's evident that the Further has no intention of forgetting about them.

"Insidious: The Red Door" sees Wilson and the gang return for another spooky offering. In this one, Josh Lambert and his son, Dalton (Ty Simpkins), must return to the Further and confront the terrors that dwell in the shadows with the red hues. The long-awaited horror sequel also marks Wilson's directorial debut, and franchise stalwarts such as Lin Shaye, Rose Byrne, and Andrew Astor are back for one last ride.

The movie is also being touted as the final installment of the "Insidious" film series, though it's rare for horror franchises to ever truly stay dead. That being said, if "Insidious: The Red Door" is to be the final adventure for the Lambert family, they look set to go out with a bang — if they can actually survive the Further.