Insidious: The Red Door's First Trailer Is One Jump Scare After Another
The trailer for "Insidious: The Red Door" opens with a scene from "Insidious: Chapter 2," in which Patrick Wilson's Josh Lambert announces that he and his family are "ready to forget about the Further, once and for all." Skip ahead to 10 years later, and it's evident that the Further has no intention of forgetting about them.
"Insidious: The Red Door" sees Wilson and the gang return for another spooky offering. In this one, Josh Lambert and his son, Dalton (Ty Simpkins), must return to the Further and confront the terrors that dwell in the shadows with the red hues. The long-awaited horror sequel also marks Wilson's directorial debut, and franchise stalwarts such as Lin Shaye, Rose Byrne, and Andrew Astor are back for one last ride.
The movie is also being touted as the final installment of the "Insidious" film series, though it's rare for horror franchises to ever truly stay dead. That being said, if "Insidious: The Red Door" is to be the final adventure for the Lambert family, they look set to go out with a bang — if they can actually survive the Further.
The demons are back in the trailer for Insidious: The Red Door
The trailer for "Insidious: The Red Door" is a combination of familiar sights and brand-new frights. The teaser features some callbacks to previous movies as Josh and his son try to recall the events that were previously wiped from their memory. Unfortunately, those suppressed memories begin seeping through, especially when Dalton starts painting them during his art lessons.
Of course, it isn't an "Insidious" movie without some well-executed jump scares to liven the mood. There are plenty here, including one that stems from Dalton performing an art assignment. Elsewhere, there are some brief cameos from spirits and demonic beings to provide an extra helping of nightmare fuel. For the most part, though, the trailer keeps its horrors close to the vest. In the end, the father and son duo sets out to confront their demons once and for all, as opposed to merely forgetting about them.
"Insidious: The Red Door" is set to open on July 7, 2023.