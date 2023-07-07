The Ending Of The Idol Season 1 Explained

We're introduced to Jocelyn during a difficult period in her life. After a public breakdown following the death of her mother, the pop idol is preparing for her comeback, orchestrated by her extensive team of professionals. The only problem is Jocelyn feels she doesn't have much say over her team's direction, causing her already-rocky mental state to worsen. When Jocelyn meets Tedros during a night out planned by her backup dancer Dyanne (Jennie Kim), she entrusts him with helping her rediscover her artistic expression through sexual BDSM practices and controlling advances.

Against the wishes of her best friend and assistant, Leia (Rachel Sennott), Tedros moves into Jocelyn's home, bringing his entourage of cult followers with him. During a dinner with the group, Jocelyn reveals the abuse she suffered at the hand of her mother, while Tedros encourages her to use her trauma in her art. Meanwhile, Jocelyn's team, becoming increasingly concerned for her career and well-being, looks into Tedros' past and finds a series of domestic abuse charges against him.

Jocelyn continues to look past Tedros' red flags until she finds out Dyanne is working with Tedros to actively steal one of Jocelyn's singles for a record deal with her label. To get back at Tedros, Jocelyn sleeps with her ex-boyfriend Rob (Karl Glusman) while Tedros listens from the other room. From there, Jocelyn and Tedros' dynamic falls apart, and Jocelyn gets the upper hand, kicking him out and taking his followers on tour with her.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.