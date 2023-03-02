Lily-Rose Depp Praises Sam Levinson Amidst Claims Of Behind-The-Scenes Turmoil On The Idol

There's a reason why Hollywood sometimes earns the moniker "Hollyweird." This is because of some of the sordid tales that occur not only on screen but when the cameras aren't rolling. That is almost to be expected, though, when one pulls together tons of creatives — there's bound to be a strange individual or two in the group. That isn't to say that all movies and television shows suffer from behind-the-scenes drama, but when they do, it is undoubtedly known to the general public at large.

HBO's upcoming project "The Idol" stars Abel Tesfaya (better known as the singer The Weeknd) and Lily-Rose Depp, with the former playing a cult leader that ends up in the orbit of the latter, who is a performer suffering a decline in her career. In a bombshell report from Rolling Stone, several sources have told the publication that creator and director Sam Levinson has made the production of "The Idol" a complete nightmare. One source said, "It was a show about a woman who was finding herself sexually, turned into a show about a man who gets to abuse this woman and she loves it," while another stated, "It's almost such an extreme that it's like, there is no message. There is no point. They're just trying to see how much of a reaction they can get." However, the star, Depp, seems to have come to Levinson's defense and released a statement attesting to his acumen.