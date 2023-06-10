Lily-Rose Depp Never Thought She Would Star In The Idol - Here's How She Did It

Jocelyn and Tedros' relationship is the erratic heart of "The Idol," which drives the ambitious singer to stardom. As Jocelyn rebuilds her damaged reputation, she falls for Tedros and his cult-like persona that invades her life. Since their roles were so intertwined, Sam Levinson had the two test their chemistry during the show's pre-production phase.

Lily-Rose Depp discussed the initial meeting with The Weeknd with W Magazine, stating: "We had met socially, but I didn't know him." She added, "Abel is so warm and friendly, but I was very nervous about the chemistry read because I really wanted the part. Like all my favorite on-screen couples, Jocelyn and Tedros complemented each other in the most dangerous way. They had that push-and-pull connection." That unsettling connection is precisely what makes Leia (Rachel Sennott) immediately wary of the nightclub club owner and his sleazy rattail.

After she secured the part, Depp celebrated by dyeing her hair blonde — suiting the character exceptionally. "As a blonde, Jocelyn could be good; she could be evil," Depp said. "You never know. I grew up watching older films, especially French films. Women like Brigitte Bardot have beauty mixed with an 'I don't give a f**k' energy.' I wanted that feeling for Jocelyn." The hairstyle choice also draws parallels to real-life pop stars with troubled pasts from the 2000s-era — though Depp insists Jocelyn is not a Britney Spears parody.