Lily-Rose Depp Never Thought She Would Star In The Idol - Here's How She Did It
HBO's latest drama, "The Idol," exploded onto the television landscape this June. As a star-studded series, Sam Levinson's latest work promised fans controversy and Hollywood extravagance. "The Idol" boldly delivered, racking up negative reviews — despite the standing ovation it received at 2023's Cannes Film Festival, which praised Lily-Rose Depp's performance as the aspirational pop star Jocelyn. At first, Depp doubted she could pull off such a committed role, though she eventually found a fitting groove with the part.
In an interview with W Magazine, Depp revealed she sang a cappella for her audition, sharing, "I thought, 'Here's where I don't get called back.'" However, executive producer Ashley Levinson was captivated by her acting abilities. "I was going through the casting tapes, and Lily-Rose immediately stood out," she noted. "[Depp} had the kind of vulnerability and strength that was crucial for the character." That factor is vital in balancing Jocelyn's rebellious nature with her susceptibility, which leaves her open to Tedros' (Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd) manipulative tactics. Due to their close and unconventional relationship, Sam Levinson had to know if Depp was compatible with his fellow co-creator and star to ensure the theme of "The Idol" landed.
Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd's chemistry test
Jocelyn and Tedros' relationship is the erratic heart of "The Idol," which drives the ambitious singer to stardom. As Jocelyn rebuilds her damaged reputation, she falls for Tedros and his cult-like persona that invades her life. Since their roles were so intertwined, Sam Levinson had the two test their chemistry during the show's pre-production phase.
Lily-Rose Depp discussed the initial meeting with The Weeknd with W Magazine, stating: "We had met socially, but I didn't know him." She added, "Abel is so warm and friendly, but I was very nervous about the chemistry read because I really wanted the part. Like all my favorite on-screen couples, Jocelyn and Tedros complemented each other in the most dangerous way. They had that push-and-pull connection." That unsettling connection is precisely what makes Leia (Rachel Sennott) immediately wary of the nightclub club owner and his sleazy rattail.
After she secured the part, Depp celebrated by dyeing her hair blonde — suiting the character exceptionally. "As a blonde, Jocelyn could be good; she could be evil," Depp said. "You never know. I grew up watching older films, especially French films. Women like Brigitte Bardot have beauty mixed with an 'I don't give a f**k' energy.' I wanted that feeling for Jocelyn." The hairstyle choice also draws parallels to real-life pop stars with troubled pasts from the 2000s-era — though Depp insists Jocelyn is not a Britney Spears parody.