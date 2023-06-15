HBO's The Idol Reportedly May Not Get A Season 2 (But Was That The Plan All Along?)

Plagued by critical lambasting and dropping viewership numbers, it appears that the controversial HBO and Max series "The Idol" starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd may come to an end after its first season.

"The Idol" chronicles the chaotic life of a Britney Spears-like pop singer named Jocelyn (Depp), who is suffering a mental health crisis brought on by the death of her mother. Following the cancellation of a major concert tour, Jocelyn is trying to get her career back on track with the release of a new single. However, several factors — including the singer's indifference to the direction of her career manufactured by her handlers and record executives, as well as her complicated relationship with sordid club owner Tedros (Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye) — are leading Jocelyn down a path of self-destruction that she may not recover from.

Co-created by "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson, The Weeknd, and Reza Fahim, "The Idol" premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Critics immediately pounced on "The Idol" as it racked up shocking reviews despite a Cannes standing ovation, calling out the series' explicit depictions of sex and drug use, as well as Tedros' controlling treatment of Jocelyn.

However, the apparent end to the series is not because of critical or fan reaction; a source framed it to New York Post's Page Six by saying, "This was never meant to be a long-running show, it was always ... a limited series." Soon after this was published, though, HBO's PR team tweeted that there has been no decision made yet in regard to a second season: "It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night."