The Idol Is Just A Prestige Television Remake Of Tommy Wiseau's The Room

In television's long and storied history of pumping out oversexed content for audiences, no series has tried so desperately to hide behind the thin veil of creative transgression as "The Idol."

"I'm loving it," said co-creator Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye to GQ, regarding the show's abysmal reception from critics and viewers alike. He continued, "We knew we were making something dark and controversial but true to what we want to say." At a press conference for the series, Tesfaye's creative partner Sam Levinson (who is behind the HBO hit "Euphoria") opined "Sometimes, things that might be revolutionary are taken too far."

As far as marketing strategies go, "The Idol" is transparent: dismiss detractors as cultural luddites while aligning yourself and your product with some vague, "pure" artistic movement. In between self-satisfied insistences about how real and transgressive "The Idol" apparently is, Tesfaye regularly defends the show's awkward sexual imagery, forgettable music, and dreadful pacing by comparing their work on the show to that of Brian De Palma, Prince, Pink Floyd, David Bowie, and of course, "Basic Instinct" director Paul Verhoeven. It often feels as though he believes that those who don't appreciate "The Idol" have yet to truly appreciate any of the influences it claims.

In reality, neither Verhoeven nor De Palma nor Bowie are true counterparts to "The Idol." If Tesfaye and Levinson truly want to name an artist whose most prominent work they've earned a comparison to, there should be only one name on their lips — Tommy Wiseau.