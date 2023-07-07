The Afterparty Season 2 Review: A Fresh Cast Of Unusual Suspects Worth Rounding Up

The first season of "The Afterparty" introduced us to the premise of the show: Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) looks for clues while a slew of suspects who may or may not have something to do with the murder tell her their stories of the night in question (and any other backstory they care to divulge) in the unique genre of their choosing. In the process, Danner solves the case and (almost) everyone goes home happy. Season 2 works on much the same premise, except Danner is no longer a cop and, besides her, the only two holdovers from the first season are Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Zoe (Zoe Chao).

Aniq and Zoe are attending the wedding of Zoe's little sister, Grace (Poppy Liu), who happens to be marrying one of the most eligible bachelors in Silicon Valley, Edgar Minnow (Zach Woods). But Edgar ends up dying on the night of their marriage. The suspects are plentiful — there's Grace, of course, but also Zoe and Grace's parents, Feng (Ken Jeong) and Vivian (Vivian Wu), and their "funcle" Ulysses (John Cho). Then there's Edgar's mother, Isabel (Elizabeth Perkins), and adopted sister, Hannah (Anna Konkle), Grace's former flame Travis (Paul Walter Hauser), and Edgar's British friend, Sebastian (Jack Whitehall). It's a lot of people to work through and ample opportunity for a wide variety of stories.

Not only do the individual storylines play in different genres, they're all different from last year. This year there's everything from romance for Grace to a detective story for Travis to Wes Anderson twee for Hannah. Yet they all touch on the night of Edgar's demise through a fractured lens that doesn't entirely add up. That's the beauty of this "Rashomon" kind of story — while the foundation of each tale is the same, the individuals who are telling them make them all different, and funny in their own ways. I can't comment on how it all turns out, because Apple TV+ provided only nine of the ten episodes for review, but I can say that the story becomes more layered and interesting as new characters add their unique voices to it.