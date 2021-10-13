The Surprising Samurai Film That Influenced Ridley Scott's The Last Duel

Renowned director Ridley Scott is finally returning to the historical drama genre with his latest film "The Last Duel." Based on true events, "The Last Duel" tells the story of the last legally sanctioned trial by combat that was allowed to take place in France. After Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer) accuses Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) of rape, her husband Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) challenges Le Gris to a duel. It's a historical event that's seemingly tailor-made for the big screen treatment, and Scott's distinct pace and style made him an obvious choice to direct.

"The Last Duel" is also notable for its reunion of Damon and Ben Affleck, the latter of whom also appears in the film. The duo, who worked together on the script for the highly acclaimed "Good Will Hunting," also penned the script here alongside Nicole Holofcener. However, the way the film unfolds is somewhat unusual in that it presents the truth of events according to each of the main three characters, all done in separate act breaks. As it turns out, the trio of screenwriters took a lot of influence from a particularly surprising samurai film classic to implement this narrative device.