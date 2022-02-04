The Afterparty's Chris Miller Reveals The Story Behind His Long-Awaited Mystery - Exclusive

Sometimes, how a story is told is just as important as the plot. That's certainly the case for the hilarious Apple TV+ whodunit "The Afterparty." As conceived by creator Chris Miller, the story uses its premise as a jumping off point to construct a mind-boggling murder mystery and to explore how each of the characters see one another and themselves. That means each of the series' eight episodes focuses on one character's memories of the night leading up to the murder, which includes their 15-year high school reunion and an afterparty where everything goes horribly wrong. Each character's unique perspective on the world is exemplified by the genre and tone of the episode. As a result, Miller — who directed the series as well — has created a show that can be a romance or a musical or raunchy teen comedy while still propelling its central mystery forward.

It's yet another cleverly creative project in a career that's been filled with them. With collaborator Phil Lord, Miller has done everything from co-directing the crowd-pleasing movie reboot of "21 Jump Street" to co-writing and co-directing the quirky and charming "The Lego Movie." The pair also produced the critically acclaimed "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," winning a much-deserved Best Animated Feature Oscar for their efforts.

While Lord was a key collaborator on "The Afterparty," the idea was all Miller's. In an exclusive conversation with Looper, Miller detailed the show's long path to the small screen and revealed what he feels the show is really about.