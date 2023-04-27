Here's When Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Will Stream On Disney+

Marvel Studios released "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" earlier this year to less-than-stellar reviews. Kicking off the MCU's Phase 5, many expected Marvel to deliver a massive climax to the "Ant-Man" trilogy, with the movie sending ripples throughout the cinematic universe. Instead, the film left many fans upset, disappointed, and hoping Marvel gets back on track soon.

However, "Quantumania" is about to reach an entirely new audience, with its streaming release on Disney+ right around the corner. Those who didn't cough up an arm and a leg to see the movie in theaters can enjoy it from the comfort of their living room when "Quantumania" drops on Disney+ on May 17.

The "Ant-Man" threequel's brought in a measly $474 million worldwide at the box office. That number would be game-changing for most movies, but this is Marvel we're talking about, and it's practically unheard of for a hero's third outing not to finish around the $1 billion mark. Hopefully, Disney+ breathes new life into "Quantumania" — it's happened for Marvel before.