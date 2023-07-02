Indiana Jones 5: Why Isn't Shia LaBeouf In Dial Of Destiny?

"Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" is widely regarded as the franchise's worst outing, so fans might not be clamoring to see Harrison Ford and Shia LaBeouf return as their onscreen father-and-son pairing ever again. That being said, LaBeouf's absence from "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" has nothing to do with the negative response to the previous movie.

According to the film's director, James Mangold, LaBeouf was left out of the latest sequel for storytelling purposes. The plot of "Indiana Jones 5" revolves around Indy and his granddaughter, Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), and the filmmakers didn't want to overcomplicate things. "I think the point I had was that when I came on, I wanted to capture that wonderful energy between Indy and an intrepid female character," he told Variety. "So that was my first goal, and there's only so many people you can edge into a picture."

Of course, LaBeouf might not be interested in returning to the "Indiana Jones" franchise. The actor has been critical of "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" in the past, and his comments drew criticisms from one of his old co-stars.