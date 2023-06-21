Why Elemental Bombed At The Box Office

Not every single film put out by Pixar draws audience plaudits. "The Good Dinosaur" disappeared without a whimper back in 2015, and "Onward" and "Lightyear"

were denied much box office attention thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Turning Red," "Luca," and "Soul," meanwhile, were released straight to Disney+ to avoid that fate. Pixar films that count as outright financial flops, however, are few and far between. But the studio's big summer tentpole release, "Elemental," seems to have joined that small party of films.

The story — about a fire elemental named Lumen (Leah Lewis) and a water elemental named Wade (Mamoudou Athie) who fall in love in spite of all of the cultural and societal differences between them — landed with barely a splash at the summer box office on June 16. It earned $44.5 million worldwide during its opening weekend, an anemic total that puts it below every Pixar film released up to that time except "A Bug's Life" in receipts. It's not a very promising start for the studio's latest attempt at overcoming its box office doldrums.

Why did the film fail? Can we chalk things up to a voice cast that lacks name-brand actors? A lack of promotion? A weak storyline that didn't grab viewers? Or is Pixar's magic wearing off for a generation of young viewers who have spent the past three years without the studio's magic in their lives? It turns out there are plenty of reasons why audiences may have stayed away from "Elemental" — but it remains possible that the film could recover at the box office in time.