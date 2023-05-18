Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny: The First Reviews For Indy's Final Outing Are Here

"Dial of Destiny" has a massive legacy to live up to. "Raiders of the Lost Ark" is widely considered one of the best adventure films of all time, and people have a lot of nostalgia for "The Temple of Doom" and "The Last Crusade." While it's up to individual opinion on whether "Dial of Destiny" reaches those heights, it certainly appears as though critics think it's a step up from "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." More importantly, many critics are finding it to be a fitting conclusion to the Indiana Jones film saga, and even if the series continues focusing on other characters, Indy goes out with one final bang.

Fans can rest easy knowing the fifth installment of the "Indiana Jones" franchise offers one fun romp. James Mottram of GamesRadar+ enjoyed the throwback vibe of the movie: "There's a nostalgic, old-fashioned feel to the film, a rollicking, globe-trotting ride that pits Ford's intrepid adventurer against the Nazis once more. Certainly, it makes up for 2008's outlandish Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, with a more grounded story." The final verdict from the outlet is four out of five stars, with the summary, "A terrific thrill ride. With Ford in fine form, Indy's last stand is a highly satisfying blend of action, humour and emotion."

Others agree the film is a lot of fun, with one mild criticism being that it feels fairly safe. The review for Radio Times ends with, "Perhaps the film could've been more daring – it feels fairly safe – but fans will leave cinemas feeling like their old hero had one final great outing in him." After the divisive nature of "Crystal Skull," going the "too safe" route may have been the one to take to ensure Indy's legacy ends in a manner fitting the cinematic legend.