Insidious: The Red Door - The Real Reason Patrick Wilson Wanted To Direct The 5th Film - Exclusive Interview

"Insidious: The Red Door," the fifth entry in the endlessly creepy horror franchise, returns us to the lives of the Lambert family, who were at the center of terrible supernatural manifestations in the first two films but were almost entirely absent from "Insidious: Chapter 3" (2015) and "Insidious: The Last Key" (2018).

When we last saw the Lamberts at the end of "Insidious: Chapter 2" (2013), Josh (Patrick Wilson) and his eldest son, Dalton (Ty Simpkins), survived several trips into the demonic realm known as the Further, only to have their recollections of those terrifying events hypnotically suppressed. Some 10 years later, Josh and his wife Renai (Rose Byrne) are divorced. Josh — plagued by a sense of parts missing from his life — doesn't see his kids very often, and Dalton is headed off to college. But even as Dalton and Josh struggle to salvage their relationship, the Further comes back to haunt them again and awaken the memories that have been buried for a decade.

While original "Insidious" director James Wan and screenwriter and "Chapter 3" director Leigh Whannell are still on board as producers (with Whannell conceiving the story for "The Red Door"), they've handed the directing reins this time to star Patrick Wilson, who makes his feature directorial debut after a long association with Wan that has included major roles in the "Aquaman" and "The Conjuring" franchises.

Wilson told Looper in our exclusive interview that he felt fully supported by his frequent director Wan to make "The Red Door" his own — which is what convinced him to come back to the world of "Insidious" and the Further after 10 years. "They let me explore and make it very personal," he said. "It's my movie. It's the story that I wanted to tell."