Insidious: The Red Door - Why James Wan Felt Good About Patrick Wilson Taking Over As Director

The "Insidious" films have quietly become one of the most emblematic horror franchises of the past 20 years, thanks in large part to the immeasurable talent and craftsmanship of James Wan, who directed the first two films and has stayed on as a producer since then. Now, "Insidious: The Red Door" has come to take the Lamberts' ongoing nightmare even further. And, with star Patrick Wilson at the helm, the series will be in the hands of someone whose connection to Wan runs deep.

In addition to his role as Josh Lambert in the "Insidious" series, Wilson has worked with Wan multiple times, including the "Aquaman" and "The Conjuring" franchises. This made him a uniquely suitable choice to take up directorial duties in "Insidious: The Red Door," succeeding "The Last Key's" Adam Robitel. And, naturally, it also made Wan particularly excited about the franchise's newest installment.

Speaking to Fangoria about "The Red Door" alongside Jason Blum, Wan revealed that he was already plenty excited by the prospect of returning to the original film's story, as opposed to the prequel continuity of the third and fourth installments. "And then I was doubly excited when I found out that Patrick wanted to direct it," Wan said. This, of course, because Wilson understands that particular brainchild of Wan's inside and out: "I always believed in Patrick's vision from the get-go, and it's very much a continuation of what we created together from the first two films so it was totally cohesive and made total sense for me," the filmmaker revealed.