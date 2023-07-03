How To Watch The Insidious Movies Before The Red Door

As "Insidious: The Red Door" takes audiences on another horrifying adventure into the Further, there's no better time to get caught up on one of the scariest horror franchises in recent years. However, with the series' fifth movie releasing in a matter of days, many may want to know how to catch up before "The Red Door."

Unfortunately, the "Insidious" movies don't lend themselves to easy viewing, as the series' release order doesn't reflect the story's chronological order. If you're settling down for an "Insidious" watch party, you'll want to start with "Insidious: Chapter 3." The third installment serves as a prequel to the first two films, shifting the focus to demonologist Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) three years before she meets the Lambert family. From there, move on to its sequel, "Insidious: The Last Key," continuing Elise's story as the psychic investigates a haunting in her childhood home.

Afterward, the franchise will take audiences back to its roots, with the original "Insidious" happening next in the "Insidious" timeline. From there, watch "Insidious: Chapter 2," and you'll be all caught up for "Insidious: The Red Door," which serves as a direct sequel to "Chapter 2."