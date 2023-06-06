Insidious: The Red Door's Second Trailer Is Flooded With Horrifying Jump Scares

One of the biggest modern horror franchises, "Insidious," shows no signs of stopping. Based on its name, the next installment in the series will continue the passage theme of 2018's "Insidious: The Last Key," which introduced the fans to the series' latest and potentially most dangerous antagonist, the Key Face Demon (Javier Botet). "Insidious: The Red Door" is the fifth film in the series, and it's set to bring back some of the most beloved aspects of the franchise while introducing plenty of new scares.

The "Insidious" series has never been one to shy away from sudden jolts of fear, so fans were no doubt elated to find out that the first trailer for "Insidious: The Red Door" features one jump scare after another. Now, a new trailer for the movie has arrived to take us further into the Further, proving once and for all that the movie will be a worthy sequel in the "Insidious" franchise.