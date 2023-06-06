Insidious: The Red Door's Second Trailer Is Flooded With Horrifying Jump Scares
One of the biggest modern horror franchises, "Insidious," shows no signs of stopping. Based on its name, the next installment in the series will continue the passage theme of 2018's "Insidious: The Last Key," which introduced the fans to the series' latest and potentially most dangerous antagonist, the Key Face Demon (Javier Botet). "Insidious: The Red Door" is the fifth film in the series, and it's set to bring back some of the most beloved aspects of the franchise while introducing plenty of new scares.
The "Insidious" series has never been one to shy away from sudden jolts of fear, so fans were no doubt elated to find out that the first trailer for "Insidious: The Red Door" features one jump scare after another. Now, a new trailer for the movie has arrived to take us further into the Further, proving once and for all that the movie will be a worthy sequel in the "Insidious" franchise.
Evil is never far in the second trailer for Insidious: The Red Door
"Insidious: The Red Door" is the first franchise installment since 2013's "Insidious: Chapter 2" to bring back Josh and Renai Lambert (Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne) and their now grown-up son, Dalton (Ty Simpkins). A decade has now passed since their last ordeals, but unfortunately, Dalton is slowly starting to remember the horrors he was subjected to in the first two movies ... which seems to be more than enough to give the denizens of the Further an opening to attack the family once more.
As the Lamberts struggle with the situation, multiple antagonists set out to stalk them — including none other than the family's old foe, the Lipstick-Face Demon (Joseph Bishara). With as many dark secrets as the family has, and what appears to be the entirety of the Further on their tail, the second trailer for "Insidious: The Red Door" makes clear that the Lamberts are clearly in for the fight of a lifetime.
"Insidious: The Red Door" will deliver jump-scares in theaters on July 7.