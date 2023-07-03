The Ending Of Mama Explained

Director Andy Muschietti's decade-long stint as a feature film director has been incredible to watch as he's gone from breakout indie director to helming some of the biggest genre blockbusters. After breaking out onto the film scene with his 2013 debut, "Mama," Muschietti went on to direct an epic, two-part horror adaptation of Stephen King's "It" and then tackled "The Flash" for the DCEU. Now, he's set to direct the upcoming "The Brave and the Bold" for James Gunn's rebooted DCU. So, to celebrate Muschietti's continual success and evolution as a director, it's the perfect time to look back at the film that started it all for him — "Mama."

Based on his 2008 short film of the same name, "Mama" follows couple Annabel (Jessica Chastain) and Luke (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) as they take care of Luke's abandoned nieces who have been living in the woods for five years after being left by their father, Jeffrey (also Coster-Waldau). However, they haven't been living alone as a mysterious and frightening entity has been helping them stay alive and has taken on a motherly role that it's not looking to give up any time soon. Annabel and Luke find this entity to be quite attached to the girls causing horrifying nightmares to become reality. "Mama" was the film that put Muschietti on the map, so let's do a retrospective dive into its ending and the impact it's had on his legacy.