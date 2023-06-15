The Flash Director Andy Muschietti To Helm DCU Flick Batman: The Brave And The Bold

A new era is indeed dawning in the DC film and television shared universe, with DC Studios leaders James Gunn and Peter Safran gearing up for a new, exciting slate of projects. The renamed and revamped DC Universe is already shaping up to include a little something for everyone, with such projects as "Swamp Thing," "The Authority," and "Booster Gold," to name a few, on their way down the production pipeline. Of course, if you're building a DC franchise, it's impossible to do so without the Caped Crusader himself, Batman.

Alongside a host of other DCU endeavors, Gunn announced "Batman: The Brave and the Bold" would bring the titular vigilante — as well as his son, Damian Wayne, who takes on the mantle of Robin — to the franchise. The film based on Grant Morrison's comic of the same name is still a ways away, but Gunn and Safran aren't wasting any time in seeking out talent to make it a reality. First and foremost, as reported by Variety on June 15, "Flash" director Andy Muschietti will take up directing duties on the Batman and Robin-centric adventure.

While any number of great directors could likely do "The Brave and the Bold" justice, Gunn has stated that choosing Muschietti was a no-brainer.