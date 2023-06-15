The Flash Director Andy Muschietti To Helm DCU Flick Batman: The Brave And The Bold
A new era is indeed dawning in the DC film and television shared universe, with DC Studios leaders James Gunn and Peter Safran gearing up for a new, exciting slate of projects. The renamed and revamped DC Universe is already shaping up to include a little something for everyone, with such projects as "Swamp Thing," "The Authority," and "Booster Gold," to name a few, on their way down the production pipeline. Of course, if you're building a DC franchise, it's impossible to do so without the Caped Crusader himself, Batman.
Alongside a host of other DCU endeavors, Gunn announced "Batman: The Brave and the Bold" would bring the titular vigilante — as well as his son, Damian Wayne, who takes on the mantle of Robin — to the franchise. The film based on Grant Morrison's comic of the same name is still a ways away, but Gunn and Safran aren't wasting any time in seeking out talent to make it a reality. First and foremost, as reported by Variety on June 15, "Flash" director Andy Muschietti will take up directing duties on the Batman and Robin-centric adventure.
While any number of great directors could likely do "The Brave and the Bold" justice, Gunn has stated that choosing Muschietti was a no-brainer.
James Gunn is more than happy to have Muschietti in the DC Universe for the long haul
Speaking to Variety, James Gunn explained how Andy Muschietti becoming the director of "Batman: The Brave and the Bold" came to pass. "When it came time to find a director for 'The Brave and the Bold,' there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes. [Barbara Muschietti] signed on to produce with us and we were on our way," Gunn explained. He notes that upon seeing what he did with "The Flash," Gunn and Safran realized that Muschietti could be a great asset to the world of DC media.
Gunn recalled, "We saw 'The Flash'; even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan...Andy's affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame." With these comments in mind, it's abundantly clear that Gunn is optimistic about Muschietti's continued presence in the DC Universe. Surely with him now attached we'll learn more about who will be involved in the creation of this highly-anticipated Batman flick.
"Batman: The Brave and the Bold" currently lacks a release date.