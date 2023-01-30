Warner Bros. Urged To Cast Their Lord Of The Rings Movie Rights Into Mount Doom

Amazon Prime Video's "The Rings of Power" has dominated the cinematic Middle-earth conversation (for better or for worse) for the past half-decade. And yet, J.R.R. Tolkien's globally popular fantasy world is far too large even to be contained by the likes of a company as massive as Amazon. Other creative entities are still releasing Middle-earth games, books, and merchandise at a rapid clip. In fact, even when it comes to filmed adaptations, Prime Video doesn't corner the market. Technically, they only have the rights (directly from the Tolkien Estate) to produce a serialized television show in the Second Age using severely limited source material for inspiration.

When it comes to making feature-length movies set in Middle-earth, tracing the rights is a bit more complicated ...so, at the risk of oversimplifying a mind-numbing string of legal events, let's do a quick history lesson, shall we? The "Lord of the Rings" and "Hobbit" rights were sold decades ago by Mr. Tolkien himself (per Tolkien Gateway) for a meager quarter of a million dollars. They were quickly repurchased by independent producer Saul Zaentz, who retained them until 2022, when Embracer Group bought them under the entity of Middle-earth Enterprises (MEE).

Throughout this time, different studios have worked with the rights owners, including Warner Bros., which owns a large chunk of the distribution rights for both movies and merch — at least for the moment. However, a recent exclusive scoop from the fan site Fellowship of Fans claims Warner Bros. has officially been asked to step out of the Middle-earth arena by the end of 2023.