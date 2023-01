Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Warner Bros. Urged To Cast Their Lord Of The Rings Movie Rights Into Mount Doom

Amazon Prime Video's "The Rings of Power" has dominated the cinematic Middle-earth conversation (for better or for worse) for the past half-decade. And yet, J.R.R. Tolkien's globally popular fantasy world is far too large even to be contained by the likes of a company as massive as Amazon. Other creative entities are still releasing Middle-earth games, books, and merchandise at a rapid clip. In fact, even when it comes to filmed adaptations, Prime Video doesn't corner the market. Technically, they only have the rights (directly from the Tolkien Estate) to produce a serialized television show in the Second Age using severely limited source material for inspiration.

When it comes to making feature-length movies set in Middle-earth, tracing the rights is a bit more complicated ...so, at the risk of oversimplifying a mind-numbing string of legal events, let's do a quick history lesson, shall we? The "Lord of the Rings" and "Hobbit" rights were sold decades ago by Mr. Tolkien himself (per Tolkien Gateway) for a meager quarter of a million dollars. They were quickly repurchased by independent producer Saul Zaentz, who retained them until 2022, when Embracer Group bought them under the entity of Middle-earth Enterprises (MEE).

Throughout this time, different studios have worked with the rights owners, including Warner Bros., which owns a large chunk of the distribution rights for both movies and merch — at least for the moment. However, a recent exclusive scoop from the fan site Fellowship of Fans claims Warner Bros. has officially been asked to step out of the Middle-earth arena by the end of 2023.