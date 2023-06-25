Demon Slayer Season 4 - Everything You Need To Know
This article contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of Demon Slayer
Anyone who thought that Season 3 of "Demon Slayer" couldn't possibly match up to the high-water mark of the explosive Season 2 has likely changed their tune following the explosive, supersized finale. The latest episode provided a satisfying end to the battle with Upper Four Hantengu (Toshio Furukawa/Christopher Corey Smith) while also laying breadcrumbs for where the story is going next.
Not only were the battles spectacular this season, but the decision to focus on lesser-known characters while sidelining Zenitsu (Hiro Shimono/Aleks Le) and Inosuke (Yoshitsuga Matsuoka/Bryce Papenbrook) for a bit turned out to be just the thing that the story needed to refresh itself. Then, of course, there are the revelations about Nezuko's (Akari Kito/Abby Trott) survival and Muzan's (Toshihiko Seki/Greg Chun) true goal and how they will change the future of "Demon Slayer" in its remaining seasons.
However, with the announcement that the penultimate story of the "Demon Slayer" manga, the Hashira Training Arc, is already in the works for Season 4, fans have a bit of good news and bad news to process. This is because, on the one hand, more of the popular series is on the way but on the other, there are likely only two more seasons left before the show wraps up for good.
When will Demon Slayer Season 4 be released?
Unfortunately, while there's no release date, we can speculate on a release window for Season 4 of "Demon Slayer" based on the gap between Season 2 and Season 3. Being that this was roughly 14 months, it seems likely that we can expect Season 4 to arrive by fall 2024 if production stays on schedule.
As for its focus, considering the fact that Nezuko can now walk in the daylight and has inadvertently achieved Muzan's goal, it makes sense that he will be seeking her out in Season 4, as he promised to do in the Season 3 finale. Still, she's likely safe during the Hashira Training Arc as she'll be surrounded by all of the most powerful Hashira in the series while Tanjiro and the others are training.
While the Hashira Training Arc is meant to show how Tanjiro (Natsuki Hanae/Zach Aguilar) finally becomes an official Hashira, it looks as though the next section of the story will also help to ingratiate anime fans further to the Hashira that we haven't gotten to know yet in "Demon Slayer."
Though we've already become well acquainted with the Sound, Flame, Love, and Mist Hashira, we still don't know very much about the Insect, Serpent, Stone, and Wind Hashira. This seems to be the point as each of them, as well as the Water Hashira who aided Tanjiro in Season 1, are the focus of the key visuals that have been released thus far.
What will be the plot of Demon Slayer Season 4?
Though there is also a trailer, it only shows still images of the Hashira cut to music, meaning there's likely no completed animation as of yet. Still, being that Zenitsu and Inosuke, who have been central to the series since Season 1, were mostly absent from Season 3, the duo will almost certainly be returning to action in Season 4 as well.
All the same, the Stone Hashira, Gyomei (Tomokazu Sokita/Crispen Freeman) seems to be of particular importance in this "Demon Slayer" story arc, as a synopsis of the manga describes how Tanjiro must learn from him specifically in order to complete his Hashira training.
Still, there is some speculation as to whether the Hashira Training Arc will comprise the entirety of Season 4 or whether it will be mixed up with the Final Battle Arc that follows it. After all, the arc only runs for nine issues in the manga, whereas the previous run, The Swordsmith Village Arc, ran for 30 issues. Given that the latter was covered in only 11 episodes, it seems like the next arc could be too short to comprise a whole season.
Meanwhile, the highly anticipated Final Battle Arc, which is broken down into the Infinity Castle and Sunrise Countdown sections, comprises 69 issues of the "Demon Slayer" manga, meaning that there are a total of 78 issues that need to be covered in the remaining seasons of the show.
How much of the manga will be covered in Season 4?
This makes it very likely that the Hashira Training Arc will be simply the start of Season 4 and that the series will eventually move past it into at least covering some of the Infinity Castle section of the story. Considering the length, it seems like the remaining story of "Demon Slayer" could be covered in two seasons, though they will likely be longer than Season 2 and Season 3 with that in mind.
Meanwhile, fans can also expect that we'll see further theatrical events. Considering the fact that "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train" took the all-time top spot at the box office for Japanese films, Aniplex and Crunchyroll are unlikely to leave that kind of money on the table.
Though the "Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village" event wasn't quite as popular, it did do well enough that we can likely expect a similar preview-style event for Season 4 to arrive prior to the season beginning in earnest on Crunchyroll. Either way, though, fans better start preparing for the eventual end of the series, as it's definitely coming down the pipeline at this point.