Demon Slayer Season 4 - Everything You Need To Know

This article contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of Demon Slayer

Anyone who thought that Season 3 of "Demon Slayer" couldn't possibly match up to the high-water mark of the explosive Season 2 has likely changed their tune following the explosive, supersized finale. The latest episode provided a satisfying end to the battle with Upper Four Hantengu (Toshio Furukawa/Christopher Corey Smith) while also laying breadcrumbs for where the story is going next.

Not only were the battles spectacular this season, but the decision to focus on lesser-known characters while sidelining Zenitsu (Hiro Shimono/Aleks Le) and Inosuke (Yoshitsuga Matsuoka/Bryce Papenbrook) for a bit turned out to be just the thing that the story needed to refresh itself. Then, of course, there are the revelations about Nezuko's (Akari Kito/Abby Trott) survival and Muzan's (Toshihiko Seki/Greg Chun) true goal and how they will change the future of "Demon Slayer" in its remaining seasons.

However, with the announcement that the penultimate story of the "Demon Slayer" manga, the Hashira Training Arc, is already in the works for Season 4, fans have a bit of good news and bad news to process. This is because, on the one hand, more of the popular series is on the way but on the other, there are likely only two more seasons left before the show wraps up for good.