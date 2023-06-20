Demon Slayer Season 3: How [SPOILER] Lived Theories & How They Connect To Vampire Lore

This article contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of Demon Slayer

"Demon Slayer" went as big as it possibly could for The Swordsmith Village Arc in Season 3. As with Season 2, those who are watching for the incredible animation and blistering action sequences had plenty to dig into and enjoy. Almost half the season was taken up by intense battles between the Hashira and Upper Four Hantengu (Toshio Furukawa/Christoper Corey Smith) and Upper Five Gyokko (Kosuke Toriumi/Brent Mukai).

Still, perhaps the biggest moment of all in the "Demon Slayer" Season 3 finale came after all of the fighting was over, as Tanjiro Kamado (Natsuki Hanae/Zach Aguilar) was mourning the passing of Nezuko (Akari Kito/Abby Trott). However, while he thought that his sister had burned to death in the light of day, it turns out that she had instead been largely cured of her demon blood and can now even speak like a regular human again.

Maybe the biggest revelation of all, though, is that she is now free to walk in the daylight with the other Hashira. However, this joyful news becomes a double-edged sword when we see how Muzan (Toshiheko Seki/Greg Chun) reacts to the news that Nezuko has beaten him out by achieving his lifelong dream of being able to move among the mortals by day.