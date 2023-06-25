Whatever Happened To Michael C. Maronna?

You might not know the name Michael C. Maronna, and you might not recognize his face as it looks today. But if you were a kid in the '90s, you are definitely familiar with one or both of his signature roles during that decade. Most prominently, he played "Big Pete" Wrigley in the cult classic Nickelodeon series, "The Adventures of Pete & Pete," a show that remains one of the smartest and best-written kid shows ever made.

If you missed out on "Pete & Pete" — and unfortunately, it's all but unavailable to watch legally these days if you did — then you will certainly know Maronna as Jeff McCallister, one of the many kids who were inexplicably mean to poor Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) in the first two "Home Alone" movies. The one who called Kevin a disease and had no sympathy for Kevin's inexperience in packing his own bag, to be exact.

Maronna initially seemed to be on the way to transitioning into the adult phase of his career when he began appearing in college student and 20-something-aged roles in the late-'90s and into the 2000s, but he largely stepped away from acting after that. So what has the actor been up to these last 20-odd years? Actually, quite a bit, and he's remained directly adjacent to show business this entire time — only in a way that might surprise you.