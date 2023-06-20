Kraven The Hunter Trailer: Breakdown, Small Details, And Big Reveals

If there's one Spider-Man villain with an exceptionally spotty track record in cinema, it's the Rhino. This behemoth of a foe has appeared a few times in various movies, with a version portrayed by Paul Giamatti briefly popping up in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" and a couple of multiversal variations getting cameos in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," but audiences haven't really gotten a chance to see the character rise as a legitimate villainous threat. However, the first trailer for "Kraven the Hunter" indicates that the movie may be giving him a bigger spotlight this time around — along with, on some level, returning him to his comic book roots.

The final moments of the trailer introduce audiences to Alessandro Nivola's take on the Rhino. Though viewers don't get to see him go full beast-mode, they do witness him activate his powers by way of a self-applied injection, giving him his signature tough gray armor. This sequence harkens back to the first origin of the Rhino in comics, when the character obtained his superhuman strength and defense capabilities through chemical treatment rather than simply using a high-powered robotic suit.

While the trailer's Rhino tease may have fans champing at the bit for more, it's wise to temper expectations on how many superpowered shenanigans the character will actually get up to. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nivola said that he only transforms at the very end of the film. Based on his quote, it seems that this scene may actually come from the film's conclusion, thereby setting a full-fledged Rhino up for a "Kraven the Hunter" sequel.