Kraven's Rhino Still Fails The Comics Just As Badly As TASM2

The Rhino is one of Spider-Man's most famous and long-standing villains, but he's also one of the least important ones. Usually employed as a bruiser or henchman in larger story arcs, Russian mobster Aleksei Sytsevich is hardly ever the mastermind of his own plan. Where Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Venom, Mysterio, and so many other Spidey antagonists all get their moments in the sun, Rhino is played for comic relief more often than not — a literal bullheaded goon whose criminal goals are limited to smashing through buildings and petty theft.

However, that hasn't stopped Sony Pictures from bringing Rhino back to the big screen in the upcoming "Kraven the Hunter" movie. Starring MCU alum Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the R-rated film looks to put a gritty, bloody, live-action spin on the titular Marvel baddie, and Alessandro Nivola will feature as the latest incarnation of the Rhino.

If you're a Spider-Man fan, you may have some latent frustration over the character's last live-action appearance in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2." Though played by a true Hollywood talent in Paul Giamatti, that version of the character is a far cry from his comic book form. From the overly designed mechanical suit to the embarrassingly slim amount of screen time, the "Amazing" Rhino was far from a homerun. Unfortunately, the first "Kraven" trailer suggests that the new Rhino may be just as disappointing, at least for comic book fans — but in a completely different way.