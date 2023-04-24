Kraven The Hunter's First Footage Reveals An R-Rated Bloodbath

As hype builds for the animated sequel "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," Sony Pictures is reminding everyone that it dabbles in live-action Marvel productions, too. Next on the docket is "Kraven the Hunter": a film focused on the infamous Spidey villain and skilled hunter starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the title character. Since the feature's announcement, details have been scarce regarding its plot. Thankfully, the inaugural trailer premiered at CinemaCon 2023, giving Marvel fans an idea of what to expect from the film.

According to Ben Pearson of /Film, the trailer opens with Sergei "Kraven" Kravinoff attacking a truck full of hunters. He even goes as far as biting off one of their noses and spitting it at the camera as a voiceover from Russell Crowe's Nikolai Kravinoff — Kraven's father – plays. We then get a montage of Kraven killing unnamed individuals in gruesome ways, using a bear trap, crossbow, spear, and even a saber-toothed tiger's tooth to eliminate them from his hit list. The teaser even sees him confront another iconic Spider-Man foe, the Rhino.

All in all, "Kraven" seems like it has all the makings of a dark, blood-soaked, action-packed adventure perfectly befitting of its R-rating. It could even be the project to get Sony's live-action Marvel offerings back on track.