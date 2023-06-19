Kraven The Hunter's First Trailer Highlights Another Marvel Antihero With Daddy Issues
Who is Spider-Man's greatest nemesis? For those who familiarized themselves with the character through his numerous cinematic outings over the past 20-or-so years, the clear answer might be Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, or perhaps even Venom. Among comic book fans, however, there's another name that might come up in the conversation: Kraven the Hunter. This villainous game hunter has been tormenting the web-head for decades and he's even managed to quite literally put the superhero in the grave on at least one occasion. Despite his formidable status, however, Kraven has yet to show up on the silver screen. That is, until now.
Continuing on from "Morbius" in its bid to construct its very own "Spider-Man" cinematic universe, Sony Pictures is developing a movie focusing on the origin of Kraven. Not much has previously been revealed about the project, but the initial trailer for the film finally offers a glimpse into what fans can expect, including the very first in-motion look at Aaron Taylor-Johnson's performance as the titular hunter.
Kraven's first hunt has potential
There's still a lot of questions surrounding "Kraven the Hunter," but the first trailer nonetheless gives fans a better idea of what the film is going to be like. Quite importantly, it appears to be going the way of the "Venom" and "Morbius" movies in taking an established Spider-Man villain and giving them a much more sympathetic, anti-hero edge. It's clear from the get-go that Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Kraven has layers, taking on some more noble, animal-loving characteristics to balance out his darker side.
Beyond an in-depth look at Kraven, the trailer also features some first looks at the supporting cast, including longtime Spidey foe the Rhino — seemingly the film's antagonist — who is being given a very different adaptation from his last appearance in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2." It seems like the movie's cast is having a good amount of fun with the source material, but only time will tell who ends up being the standout.
All told, "Kraven the Hunter" looks promising in quite a few respects, though whether the movie can fully make good on its potential remains to be seen. Sony's previous Spider-Man-villain-centric origin movies have garnered a dubious reception among fans and critics, so it's falling to this film to break the cycle. For now, fans should keep an eye out for additional trailers before the project releases on October 6.