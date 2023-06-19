Kraven The Hunter's First Trailer Highlights Another Marvel Antihero With Daddy Issues

There's still a lot of questions surrounding "Kraven the Hunter," but the first trailer nonetheless gives fans a better idea of what the film is going to be like. Quite importantly, it appears to be going the way of the "Venom" and "Morbius" movies in taking an established Spider-Man villain and giving them a much more sympathetic, anti-hero edge. It's clear from the get-go that Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Kraven has layers, taking on some more noble, animal-loving characteristics to balance out his darker side.

Beyond an in-depth look at Kraven, the trailer also features some first looks at the supporting cast, including longtime Spidey foe the Rhino — seemingly the film's antagonist — who is being given a very different adaptation from his last appearance in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2." It seems like the movie's cast is having a good amount of fun with the source material, but only time will tell who ends up being the standout.

All told, "Kraven the Hunter" looks promising in quite a few respects, though whether the movie can fully make good on its potential remains to be seen. Sony's previous Spider-Man-villain-centric origin movies have garnered a dubious reception among fans and critics, so it's falling to this film to break the cycle. For now, fans should keep an eye out for additional trailers before the project releases on October 6.