Secret Invasion: Looper Predicts Who Will Be A Skrull In Disguise

Hey, what good would a show called "Secret Invasion" be if there weren't at least a few secrets being kept hidden for the audience?

Based on the 2008 Marvel Comics event of the same name, the new Disney+ series dives into the espionage-laden dark corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and his cohorts uncover a conspiracy by an army of shape-shifting Skrulls to infiltrate world powers by impersonating humans. This gives it the same basic premise as the comic book crossover event, which rather shockingly revealed that the then-current Spider-Woman, Jessica Drew, had actually been a Skrull since 2004.

While the comics version was an Avengers event, though, the series is taking a more grounded approach. Nonetheless, with this many government officials and former S.H.I.E.L.D. agents in the mix, it seems like a near-guarantee that we're going to see at least one or two major characters get revealed as being Skrulls (though probably no Spider-Woman this time — since, you know, she's not part of the MCU).

Which characters, though? While that currently remains a mystery, the staff of Looper put our heads together to come up with some possibilities, and here are our theories, from an all-star Avenger to a villainous Power Broker.