The Biggest DC Cameos That Somehow Didn't Happen In The Flash
DC fans can finally unite at the theaters again for another chapter in the DCEU — this time for the long-awaited and highly anticipated "The Flash." Although Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) has mostly appeared as a supporting player of the Justice League, he finally gets his own time in the spotlight for an emotional story that sees him attempt to rewrite a tragic part of his past. After learning that he can use the "Speed Force" to travel back in time, Barry attempts to resurrect his slain mother by altering the events of the past. While Barry's plan initially works, he eventually finds that he's actually changed his timeline completely causing meta-humans and the Justice League to no longer exist. Now, Barry must work with unexpected allies to stop this world from being destroyed and keep the multiverse from collapsing.
"The Flash" brings fans into a fast-paced ride filled with action-packed thrills, surprisingly tender emotions, and nostalgic appearances that make "The Flash" a fun celebration of DC history. Along with Michael Keaton reprising his version of the Caped Crusader, there are quite a few cameos and unexpected references that fans will adore. Sadly though, "The Flash" still misses the mark in capturing the full scope of DC's history on the big and small screen and left us shocked by who didn't appear. So, let's look at some of the biggest cameos that didn't end up happening in "The Flash."
Still no Shazam!
Even with the film mostly focusing on the Flash and the alternate heroes he comes across, there are still some familiar faces from the DCEU that show up. Ben Affleck returns as Batman to continue his role as a mentor for Barry and Gal Gadot unexpectedly reprises her role as Wonder Woman to help Batman and Flash save the day. We even get to see Barry help a drunk Aquaman (Jason Mamoa) get to a nice comfortable puddle for a nap in the film's post-credit scene. However, it's still mind-boggling how Zachary Levi doesn't return as Shazam in "The Flash."
Shazam has easily been one of the best parts of the DCEU for how he's brought a vibrant and youthful energy to this cinematic universe. He's quickly become a fan-favorite for the heart that's constantly present in his family-centric story and Levi's iconic performance as the hero. It's disappointing how he continues to be stuck on the sidelines of the DCEU and doesn't even get a chance to show his face in "The Flash." It would've been incredible to see "The Flash" follow up on Shazam meeting Wonder Woman in "Fury of the Gods" with an appearance here that sees him meet more Justice League members. It's genuinely confusing as to why the DCEU wants to keep one of its best characters on the sidelines, but that trend continues in "The Flash."
Pattinson's Batman remains a mystery
"The Batman" was one of DC's most well-regarded films in the last decade, largely for Reeves' vision of creating a dark crime world full of twisted serial killers and Pattinson's incredible performance as Batman. Even with the DCEU now heading in a new direction under James Gunn, Pattinson's "Batman" films are set to continue and there are already big plans to expand the world through some TV series. So, it's a little perplexing how Pattinson's Batman wasn't brought on to appear somewhere in "The Flash."
It would've been awesome to see Pattinson's Batman stand alongside Keaton's version of the character to have two generations of Batman together on the big screen. The interactions between him and Barry's contrasting personalities and vibes could've been hilarious to see on-screen. Plus, DC fans would've been absolutely thrilled to see the newest Batman incarnation on the big screen again and it could've started to generate excitement for the highly-anticipated "The Batman: Part II." Not having Pattinson appear as an alternate Batman is a major oversight by DC and Warner Bros. as it could've been a great way to bring one of the most exciting and fresh things DC has going for it into the DCEU.
The Flash doesn't meet The Flash again
One of the coolest cameos in the history of comic book movies and shows happened on the Arrowverse's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" special when Grant Gustin's Flash ran into Ezra Miller's Flash. It was completely unexpected and was the first time that DC's beloved TV universe interacted with its cinematic universe. There were some funny lines that came from both Gustin and Miller, and it felt like the perfect kind of ending surprise for the Arrowverse's monumental crossover event. So, it's a shame that "The Flash" couldn't return the favor by bringing Gustin on the big screen to reunite with his fellow Flash counterpart.
Bringing Gustin back felt like such an easy thing for DC and Warner Bros. to do — and it would've been perfectly timed. With "The Flash" series recently coming to an end, the appearance of Gustin could've given fans an emotional send-off for his version of the character and a nice follow-up conversation between Gustin and Miller's Barry Allen. It's honestly upsetting that Gustin wasn't brought back for "The Flash." He deserves that big screen moment for his dedication to the character for so many years. The ball was dropped by not having Gustin come back as Flash for one last trip into multiversal madness.
The Arrowverse is absent
While we're on the topic of the Arrowverse, it's worth questioning why no one from it shows up in "The Flash." The Arrowverse has not only introduced fans to a wide variety of DC superheroes — including Batwoman, Green Arrow, and even its own version of Superman and Supergirl — but it also has brought some beloved incarnations back for its multiverse special — "Crisis on Infinite Earths." From Tom Welling reprising his role as the Superman from "Smallville," to legendary Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy appearing as an older Bruce Wayne, it can't be understated that "Crisis on Infinite Earths" acts as a genuine love letter to DC fans.
It's a huge bummer that the Arrowverse isn't touched on much at all in "The Flash" and there are some awesome cameo opportunities that are sorely missed. It would've been incredible to see Sasha Calle stand alongside Melissa Benoist and Helen Slater's Supergirl — instead of the dead-looking CG version of Slater's character we get — for a multi-generational showing of Supergirl's history on-screen. It would've been great to give both Tyler Hoechlin and Stephen Amell their big screen moment as Superman and Green Arrow, respectively, because they're just as deserving as Gustin. Sure, it's cool that the Jay Garrick that's shown in the multiverse sequence looks like Teddy Sear's incarnation, but "The Flash" really should've paid the Arrowverse more respect.
Doesn't run into Beast Boy
Believe it or not, the Flash isn't the only DC character to interact with the multiverse lately as fans of "Titans" know that Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) recently got lost in the DC multiverse during the series' final season. In an attempt to connect with The Red — which helps him connect to all animal life — Beast Boy finds himself transcended into the multiverse where he sees a bunch of different yet familiar DC worlds. This depiction of the multiverse showcases all the ambition that's sorely lacking from "The Flash" as it touches on live-action and animated tv series as well as movies. Not to mention, fans even got to see legendary comic book writer Grant Morrison play himself.
Sadly though, Beast Boy didn't appear in "The Flash" and it's hard to understand why. Frankly, the whole idea of other characters peering through portals opening up in their world would've fit Beast Boy perfectly since that's precisely what he was doing in his multiverse trek. It would've been a great way to give a nod to a recent multiverse moment in DC history and fans would've loved to see Potter's version of Beast Boy pop up on the big screen. Unfortunately, Potter's Beast Boy was nowhere to be seen — but that's okay since he had a more memorable and ambitious multiverse sequence than "The Flash" could even dream of.
No nod to a legendary Batman
DC fans were absolutely heartbroken to hear that Kevin Conroy — the voice behind most of Batman's animated incarnations — had passed away back in 2022. You most likely remember him voicing Batman back in "Batman: The Animated Series" and the "Batman: Arkham" games, but also might remember seeing him in the Arrowverse's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" special — where he got his chance to play a live-action Bruce Wayne. Given that "The Flash" was doing a big multiverse sequence, it seemed very likely that there would be some kind of homage for Conroy since he's an iconic staple to Batman's history.
Unfortunately, "The Flash" doesn't pay its respects to Conroy and doesn't highlight "Batman: The Animated Series" at all. It's a shame because Conroy is such a beloved part of what fans adore about Batman's animated history and given that the Arrowverse was able to bring him into their multiverse storyline, it felt like "The Flash" could've done the same.
No love for another cancelled DC project
One of the cooler cameos of "The Flash" comes from seeing Nicolas Cage's Superman be brought to life — mainly because it's from a project that never came to be. "Superman Lives" is one of DC's most well-known canceled projects, so it's cool that "The Flash" resurrects that project for a brief moment to give Cage's Superman some screen time. However, it would've also been cool to see "The Flash" touch on some other projects from DC's history that never got to see the light of day — namely "Justice League Mortal."
The George Miller-helmed project never got the chance to go deep into production before being shelved and canceled, but it did have a reported cast that could've been brought into "The Flash" to reprise the roles they never got to play. Although not everyone would likely reprise their roles, it would have been particularly cool to see Adam Brody and D.J. Cotrona — who were set to play The Flash and Superman in "Mortal" — because they play the superhero versions of Freddy and Pedro in the "Shazam!" films. So with them already in the DCEU's roster, they easily could've surprised audiences by appearing as the superheroes they never got to play.
There could've been more than one Wonder Woman
Given all the reports that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman had reportedly been cut out of "The Flash," it was genuinely shocking to see her show up. But it's hard not to wish that another iconic Wonder Woman showed up as well. While Lynda Carter — who played the iconic DC hero in the 1976 series based on the character — was set to play a role in Wonder Woman's DCEU future, the cancellation of "Wonder Woman 3" pretty much dashed the dreams of Carter making a return to a "Wonder Woman" project. Thus, "The Flash" had a chance to right that wrong, but doesn't take the chance.
Carter's return as Wonder Woman would've fit perfectly with some of the early era depictions we see in the film — like Michael Keaton's Batman and Christopher Reeves as Superman. Wonder Woman has been a part of the DCEU's main trinity from the start, so it's saddening that Carter couldn't be paid homage to in "The Flash" like her generational counterparts.
DC's animated side is ignored
Although DC has had their share of struggles they've generally impressed on the animation side. For quite some time, DC has been able to craft a variety of animated films based on beloved Elseworlds storylines, delivering well-regarded animated shows for all audiences. Seriously, the impact of shows like "Teen Titans" (both the original and "Go!"), "Justice League Unlimited," "Static Shock," "Young Justice," "Harley Quinn," and so many more have been a big reason that DC has continued to stay relevant. So it's too bad that DC's animated side isn't acknowledged in "The Flash."
"Across the Spider-Verse" recently featured live-action merging with animation, so there's no excuse for "The Flash" not to give a nod to DC's animated history. Not to mention, even "Titans" was able to give a brief nod to "Teen Titans Go!" in their multiverse sequence. It's a shame that "The Flash" didn't take the time to give cameos to some of DC's most iconic animated incarnations since they're just as beloved as the live-action depictions.
No Joker ... that's not funny
It's pretty safe to say that Joaquin Phoenix's Joker is one of the most compelling and captivating depictions of the iconic DC villain. Like his predecessor Heath Ledger, Phoenix deservedly won an Oscar for his performance and is on his way to starring in a second film that's set to hit theaters next year. Honestly, Phoenix's Joker could go down as one of the most beloved and breakout performances in DC's film history. So, why wasn't he highlighted in the film's multiverse sequence?
The way audiences would've roared in theaters if Phoenix's Joker popped up on-screen would've been incredible and it would've been a great way to tie "Joker" to the DCEU. The first "Joker" film was widely seen as something unlike the usual comic book movie as it featured a realistic, gritty atmosphere and much darker tones than the rest of DC's films. Phoenix's Joker having a cameo during the multiverse sequence would've felt like a welcoming moment for the character, but sadly that doesn't happen.
No SuperPets flying around
When Warner Bros. made the animated film "DC's League of Super-Pets," it sure seemed like they were trying to get some of DC's super-powered pets in the spotlight. DC's group of pet superheroes is certainly a goofier part of their lore, but Superman's canine companion Krypto has always been a big fan favorite. Not only did he have his own animated series back in the day, but he's also been depicted in live-action through shows like "Titans." It's surprising that Krypto and his animal counterparts don't get the opportunity to appear in "The Flash."
It would've been so funny to see Barry confused and bewildered by the appearance of a Justice League made up of all the Super-Pets. As the Super-Pets' animated was released in 2022, these characters would've been fresh in fans' minds and audiences would've gotten a real kick out of their appearance. It's another ambitious multiverse opportunity that "The Flash" doesn't take. That's too bad — it could've been a hysterical moment.
Blue Beetle could've had some early advertising
The Blue Beetle is set to make his live-action film debut with his upcoming solo adventure and it's kind of in an awkward position. With the DCEU changing hands, it's tough to say if fans will feel like the film is worth seeing — to be fair, Blue Beetle isn't exactly a DC hero that everyone knows. It's fair to say "Blue Beetle" has a bit of an uphill battle, and could probably use some extra marketing to get audiences interested. A quick little cameo in "The Flash" could've gone a long way.
If Blue Beetle had popped up in "The Flash" — either in the multiverse sequence or just a quick appearance in the early parts of the film — it would instantly give his upcoming solo film relevancy. It would've been a perfect way to give the character a first impression with audiences and make a connection before his film hits theaters. It feels like a major oversight by DC and Warner Bros. as they're now sending "Blue Beetle" to fend for itself.
Amanda Waller doesn't make an appearance
Although most of the DCEU's heroes can operate freely without much interference, there has always been one person in the DCEU who wants to keep her eyes on everything — Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). Not only is she trying to keep tabs on every new hero and villain that appears, but she's even trying to recruit new forces for her secretive teams, like the JSA and the Suicide Squad. Waller's shadow constantly looms over the DCEU and it's what's made her presence in the last few films so impactful. Yet, she's noticeably absent from "The Flash."
Despite Waller's uncanny ability to have eyes and ears everywhere, it's very likely that her power doesn't reach the multiverse. Still, Waller could've appeared somewhere before Barry starts messing with the timeline, or even in a post-credit scene since she is going to have her own series in Gunn's rebooted DCEU. For someone who's kind of had her hands in everything throughout the DCEU, it's a little weird that Waller takes a backseat in "The Flash."