The Biggest DC Cameos That Somehow Didn't Happen In The Flash

DC fans can finally unite at the theaters again for another chapter in the DCEU — this time for the long-awaited and highly anticipated "The Flash." Although Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) has mostly appeared as a supporting player of the Justice League, he finally gets his own time in the spotlight for an emotional story that sees him attempt to rewrite a tragic part of his past. After learning that he can use the "Speed Force" to travel back in time, Barry attempts to resurrect his slain mother by altering the events of the past. While Barry's plan initially works, he eventually finds that he's actually changed his timeline completely causing meta-humans and the Justice League to no longer exist. Now, Barry must work with unexpected allies to stop this world from being destroyed and keep the multiverse from collapsing.

"The Flash" brings fans into a fast-paced ride filled with action-packed thrills, surprisingly tender emotions, and nostalgic appearances that make "The Flash" a fun celebration of DC history. Along with Michael Keaton reprising his version of the Caped Crusader, there are quite a few cameos and unexpected references that fans will adore. Sadly though, "The Flash" still misses the mark in capturing the full scope of DC's history on the big and small screen and left us shocked by who didn't appear. So, let's look at some of the biggest cameos that didn't end up happening in "The Flash."