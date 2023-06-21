Easter Eggs And References You Missed In Secret Invasion
Not since "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" has the Marvel Cinematic Universe (aka the MCU) attempted to make a paranoid political thriller where the heroes don't know who can be trusted. Rest assured, fans who love this genre won't be disappointed by "Secret Invasion," the MCU series starring Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).
Fans in search of Easter eggs in this series will have their work cut out for them because Marvel isn't doing any hand-holding. Case in point: in the weeks leading up to the show's premiere, Marvel released a sneak peek at the first five minutes, but the clip could only be accessed with a password. And (at least until eagle-eyed fans made this information available to the public) that password could only be found by piecing together six interconnected photos that Marvel posted on social media, only to delete shortly afterward. Fans could only figure out the password using reposted versions of the deleted images. Talk about sneaky!
That moment pretty much set the tone for the entire series; "Secret Invasion" is so intricate that it has Easter eggs within Easter eggs. The show is loaded with enough clues and hidden connections for fans to fill an entire wall with newspaper clippings like Prescod (Richard Dormer) does in the opening sequence of the show.
Are you ready to become a conspiracy theorist? If so, here are all the Easter eggs and references hidden in Marvel's new conspiracy thriller.
The writing on the wall
The various scraps that Prescod has collected on his conspiracy board reveal a lot about what the Skrulls have been up to. For instance, Prescod mentions that the Skrulls were behind five terrorist attacks in five different countries. Three of them he describes to Everett Ross (Martin Freeman): Argentina, Colombia, and the Philippines. The other two can be gleaned from studying the wall — the fourth target was an Oktoberfest celebration in Munich. The location of the fifth attack is probably London since another headline mentions people injured in a London explosion.
One newspaper clipping reads, "Surges in Nationalist Party support after terror attack: Colombia's Ex-Rebel politician sees huge rise in young voters." As some fans have pointed out, this could either indicate that many of these "young voters" are actually Skrulls or only the politician is a Skrull, but he managed to convince a coalition of Colombians to vote for him by playing on the fear sparked by the Skrulls' terrorist attack.
If you look closely, you'll also spot a CIA document with a mugshot of somebody who is presumably a Skrull. The document is labeled "Treadstone – Operation." This might be alluding to "The Bourne Identity" and the other films in the Bourne franchise. "Operation Treadstone" is the name of the black ops organization that trains Jason Bourne to be an assassin. Perhaps "Secret Invasion" was giving a tip of the hat to another espionage thriller.
Opening credits inspired by Edvard Munch
Though they were, in fact, designed using AI, the animated opening credits of "Secret Invasion," which give fans glimpses of Skrulls with their faces morphing, are designed to look as if they have been hand-painted. In fact, it's worth noting that the TV series actually contains a motif of fine art and painting. Nick Fury's Moscow safe house has a poster on the wall promoting an art show at the Brixton Community Gallery called "Island Art." Meanwhile, a Skrull operative in Episode 1 poses as a man named Poprischchin (Uriel Emil), who restores old paintings. However, fans may not realize that the opening credits are actually inspired by classic artwork.
The opening credits were clearly designed in the style of Expressionist paintings from the early twentieth century. Paintings from this movement were known for their unnatural colors, thick layers of paint, and distorted faces, all of which are present in the animated sequence from "Secret Invasion." The opening credits may remind viewers of the work of artists like Ernst Ludwig Kirchner and Erich Heckel – but especially Edvard Munch, who is famous for the iconic painting "The Scream." Expressionist paintings embraced the subjectivity of art, so they are a fitting choice for "Secret Invasion," where Fury and the other characters can no longer believe their own eyes and ears.
Sonya could be descended from a Howling Commando
Nick Fury's grudging ally Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Coleman) is a character created for the "Secret Invasion" TV series. She doesn't appear in any of the Marvel comics, but her last name is awfully familiar.
Sonya shares a last name with James Montgomery Falsworth, a character from the comics who takes on the mantle of the British superhero Union Jack. Observant fans will know that James Falsworth has already appeared in the MCU, as one of the Howling Commandos in "Captain America: The First Avenger," though he wasn't called Union Jack in the film. It's likely that Sonya is meant to be directly descended from this ally of Captain America. It's worth noting that Joseph Chapman, a character in the comics who later succeeded Falsworth as Union Jack, has actually fought Skrulls. Perhaps the MCU intends to combine elements of both characters with Coleman's take on the character in "Secret Invasion."
Twitter users have spotted this detail, and some have even predicted that Sonya will become the MCU's version of Union Jack. In response to a post pointing out the Howling Commando connection, @MiamisOG tweeted "female union jack?" However, not all fans are optimistic that Union Jack will become a major player in the MCU. "Knowing the MCU, Union Jack would just end up being a namedrop and nothing more," tweeted @venom0408.
A nod to Pulp Fiction
A scene from Episode 1 of "Secret Invasion" is an homage to "Pulp Fiction." After all, it wouldn't be the first time the MCU has referenced that film. Nick Fury's tombstone in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" bears a pseudo-Biblical quote that was recited by "Pulp Fiction" character Jules Winnfield – played by Samuel L. Jackson, naturally. While the show's creators may not have officially set out to reference "Pulp Fiction," Jackson is most definitely channeling Jules here.
The sequence where Fury interrogates Poprischchin will remind viewers of the scene from "Pulp Fiction" in which the hitman Jules enjoys messing with the heads of his soon-to-be victims. Just like in "Secret Invasion," Jules walks right in like he owns the place. He feigns interest in his victim's Big Kahuna burger and then cruelly eats the burger in front of him. Fury doesn't get quite as personal, but he does kick back in a precious antique chair that belonged to King Louis XV, which clearly makes Poprischchin uncomfortable. In both cases, Jackson's character sends a very clear message: he is in total control. Meanwhile, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) lingers in the background, not having quite as much fun as Fury, just like John Travolta's character from "Pulp Fiction."
With all these nods to the classic film, it's no wonder that some fans have speculated that "Pulp Fiction" and the MCU are actually in the same universe, with Jules simply being a false identity assumed by Nick Fury (or vice versa).
Cold War parallels
Anybody watching "Secret Invasion" will immediately get Cold War vibes, because the show has strong connections to Cold War espionage. The show's creators wear their influences on their sleeves. Executive producer Jonathan Schwartz has said that the series was inspired by spy thrillers set in the Cold War, such as the novels of John le Carré and the TV series "The Americans."
Like in the Cold War, the threat of nuclear war looms over "Secret Invasion," though there's one thing that distinguishes it from real-life events. During the Cold War, there was always one thing that gave both sides pause: the possibility of mutually assured destruction, in which the Americans and the Soviets would nuke much of the planet, leaving nobody alive to enjoy the victory. This possibility prevented both world powers from going too far. There are no such assurances here; the Skrulls actually want mutually assured destruction. The humans can blow each other sky-high, for all they care, because the Skrulls are unaffected by radioactivity. This makes "Secret Invasion" even scarier.