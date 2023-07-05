Secret Invasion: The Biggest Hint That [SPOILER] Is A Skrull Is Not What You Think
Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Season 1, Episode 3 — "Betrayed"
In a show where anyone can be a shape-shifting alien, it's only to be expected that a few familiar faces will hide a significantly greener tone. "Secret Invasion" knows this well and sets things off with a Skrull Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), thus making it clear that no one can be trusted.
The show's third episode ends with the revelation that Nick Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) wife, Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard), has connections to Gravik's (Kingsley Ben-Adir) faction, as we see her set up a meeting with someone who sounds a whole lot like James "War Machine" Rhodes (Don Cheadle). This seems to imply that Rhodey is either a Skrull or actively working with Gravik's people, neither of which is a particularly good look for an Avenger.
However, the episode also features an earlier hint that Rhodey might not be what he seems. Fury catches the Skrull impersonating Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) when the alien calls him by his first name. "Nobody calls me Nick," Fury quips — thus invoking a very specific MCU mini-trope about how he insists on going by his last name. Now, guess what Rhodey calls Fury during their meeting in Episode 2?
Rhodey specifically and rather pointedly drops "Fury" at the end of their discussion and switches to "Nick" when he formally fires him at the end of their meeting. The moment is cleverly made to seem like a power move, so unless you know the backstory, the Nick name-drop is easy to miss ... until Episode 3 specifically reminds the viewer of its existence, that is. Doesn't seem like a coincidence, does it?
Even Fury's mother doesn't call him Nick, Rhodey
Technically, the "Nobody calls me Nick" line isn't quite accurate, since he's been called that a good few times in the MCU. However, Fury's first name does have a very specific connection to Skrulls. Chronologically, his aversion to his first name first comes up in "Captain Marvel," where Fury insists that everyone — up to and including his mom — calls him by his surname. Of course, Talos and the Skrulls are introduced in the movie, so when "Secret Invasion" Episode 3 reminds the viewer of Fury's name preferences, the association with the alien species is clear.
Going back and watching the meeting between Rhodey and Fury, it's easy to see hints that the former might not be who he appears. For a guy who is aware of the Skrulls' existence and has witnessed multiple alien invasions, he's weirdly certain that a secret Skrull invasion can't possibly be happening. It's almost like he has some personal knowledge about the subject — or is trying to change the subject as quickly as possible. Also, Fury's shocked reaction immediately after the Nick drop might not be a reaction to getting the boot. Instead, he could be stunned by the sudden realization that Rhodey is a Skrull.
So, is Rhodey really a shape-shifting alien? Or is the whole thing the kind of misdirection "Secret Invasion" seems to excel at? We'll have to wait for upcoming episodes to know for sure ... but based on what we know now, it wouldn't be all that surprising if the show featured Don Cheadle in green makeup and facial prosthetics sooner rather than later.