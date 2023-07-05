Secret Invasion: The Biggest Hint That [SPOILER] Is A Skrull Is Not What You Think

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Season 1, Episode 3 — "Betrayed"

In a show where anyone can be a shape-shifting alien, it's only to be expected that a few familiar faces will hide a significantly greener tone. "Secret Invasion" knows this well and sets things off with a Skrull Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), thus making it clear that no one can be trusted.

The show's third episode ends with the revelation that Nick Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) wife, Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard), has connections to Gravik's (Kingsley Ben-Adir) faction, as we see her set up a meeting with someone who sounds a whole lot like James "War Machine" Rhodes (Don Cheadle). This seems to imply that Rhodey is either a Skrull or actively working with Gravik's people, neither of which is a particularly good look for an Avenger.

However, the episode also features an earlier hint that Rhodey might not be what he seems. Fury catches the Skrull impersonating Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) when the alien calls him by his first name. "Nobody calls me Nick," Fury quips — thus invoking a very specific MCU mini-trope about how he insists on going by his last name. Now, guess what Rhodey calls Fury during their meeting in Episode 2?

Rhodey specifically and rather pointedly drops "Fury" at the end of their discussion and switches to "Nick" when he formally fires him at the end of their meeting. The moment is cleverly made to seem like a power move, so unless you know the backstory, the Nick name-drop is easy to miss ... until Episode 3 specifically reminds the viewer of its existence, that is. Doesn't seem like a coincidence, does it?