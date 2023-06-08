Secret Invasion: Here's How To Watch The First Five Minutes Of The Upcoming Disney+ Series

Marvel just dropped the first five minutes of the first episode of "Secret Invasion," the latest serialized installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is set to begin its run on Disney+ toward the end of June 2023. In keeping with the theme of espionage, the clip can be found on a sinister-sounding web domain, theinvasionhasbegun.com. And to gain access, users must enter a password. Fortunately for us, that password has already been provided: RSD3PX5N7S. Since the password and theatrics are entirely for show, the site allows users to copy and paste the password, so no one needs to stress about typing it correctly.

Once the password is entered, the domain grants its user access to an "encrypted" file, which features the first few minutes of "Secret Invasion," as well as a brief teaser trailer. While the first few minutes are entirely new footage, the teaser trailer is predominantly comprised of shots that Marvel has previously released in other trailers.