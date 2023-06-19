Whatever Happened To Jennie Garth?

To answer the question posed by the title up front, nothing "happened" to Jennie Garth. Born in central Illinois in 1972, Garth and her family moved out west, first to Arizona and then to Los Angeles, where she pursued an acting career while still in her teens. In 1990, she won the biggest role of her career as troubled queen bee, Kelly Taylor, on the Fox teen drama, "Beverly Hills, 90210."

"90210" was an era-defining hit not just for the burgeoning Fox network, which positioned itself as the young, hip alternative to the Big Three, but for the young Gen-Xers and elder millennials who tuned in every week to soak up the adventures of rich, sexy high school students (even if most of the cast were well past high school age).

Garth was never a breakout star like her castmate (and occasional love interest), Luke Perry, nor was she a tabloid fixture like co-stars, Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty. But like them, she was so associated with "90210" that it can feel like her career ended with the series' final episode in 2000. The truth, though, is that Garth has been working consistently for decades, and in her post-"90210" years she has found considerable success as an actor, writer, producer, and all-around television personality. Let's take a look at what Garth has been up to since the curtain fell on her most famous role.