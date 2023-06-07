Vanderpump Rules Producer Promises A Scandoval Twist During Season 10's Reunion

For weeks now, fans of "Vanderpump Rules" have been positively champing at the bit for news about whatever this huge Scandoval reveal is coming during the third part of the reunion. Producer Alex Baskin previously teased that this reveal is so momentous that it might result in some cast members not even returning for the already-confirmed eleventh season of the Bravo reality series, and with the third part of the reunion airing tonight, it's still anyone's guess as to what the reveal could possibly be.

Baskin spoke to The Hollywood Reporter just ahead of the reunion and confirmed that the reveal Is, of course, about Scandoval — referring to the months-long affair between cast members Rachel "Raquel" Leviss and Tom Sandoval behind everyone's back, including that of Sandoval's long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix. ""There are revelations and developments that left even our heads spinning," Baskin said. "We wind down the day of [filming the reunion] and then a few days later, there's yet another development. It isn't something the group witnessed at the time. So I think they're going to have to respond to it when they see it."

The producer also revealed one specific about the secret that's sure to have fans buzzing: "The timeline evolves."