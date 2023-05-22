Vanderpump Rules Season 11: Producers Are Taking A Break After Scandoval

The producers of "Vanderpump Rules" are taking a vander-pause before they pick cameras back up. (Sorry.)

Ahead of the reunion, which is set to air across three weeks, executive produer Alex Baskin told Variety that production is "taking a minute" before they start shooting on a potential — but highly likely — eleventh season of the Bravo reality show. This isn't simply because of the stresses caused by the scandal now known as "Scandoval," which centers around the affair between Tom Sandoval and Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, which they carried on both under the nose and behind the back of Sandoval's life and business partner Ariana Madix. It's because new information still hasn't come to light... and it might affect how other cast members feel about returning.

According to Baskin, the reunions — which serve as a bizarre, loud therapy session for cast members to air their grievances after a given season ends — include something new this year... one-on-one interviews with Madix, Sandoval, and Leviss. What does this mean, exactly? "The reunion is not just a recap of what you know, and it's not just an intense version of the emotions," he told Variety. "There is new information."

"I'm not saying this as a mere tease," he continued. "This is true. I will put it this way: There are revelations, and they are revelations that not all of them know now. So we need a little space. I had thought that we needed cameras on them right away. And I now think we need a minute."