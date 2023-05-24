Bruce Willis' Would Forget He Was Filming A Movie In His Last Days On Set, According To Prop Master

A new documentary about a corrupt Hollywood producer revealed that, while filming one of his very last projects, now-retired actor Bruce Willis was apparently unaware of his surroundings — or the fact that he was even on set to begin with.

An ABC News documentary titled "The Randall Scandal," which uncovers the various scandals and problems caused by producer Randall Emmett, devoted part of its runtime to a story about how Emmett treated Willis during one of the action star's final movies. According to Alicia Haverland, a prop master on the 2021 film "Midnight in the Switchgrass" — Emmett's directorial attempt — Emmett knew that Willis was having trouble remembering his lines, and that he had a special earpiece. Haverland, who frequently worked on films with Emmett's production company Emmett Furla Oasis Films, many of which paid older action stars like Willis $2 million for a day's worth of work, recalled that Willis was definitely unwell during filming.

"As the day progressed, you could tell that he was getting tired and he would start to clip the lines," Haverland remembered. "I started to realize it wasn't clipping. I started to realize that what he was doing was actually forgetting what was being said to him."