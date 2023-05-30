Harlan Ellison's Best Book Is The AI Apocalypse Film We Need (But Only If It Follows The '90s Video Game)

"I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream."

It's a disturbing sentence, as well as the title of Harlan Ellison's Hugo-winning 1967 short story about the dangers of AI technology. Though the story was written over 50 years ago, it's still unsettlingly relevant today, perhaps more so than ever before given the explosion in AI that's been driving the modern tech industry of late.

The original tale relays the saga of five humans kept alive in perpetuity by a malicious supercomputer, which was once three separate machines created by Russia, China, and the U.S. to manage their respective militaries during World War III. The AI, known as "AM," is formed from these three assimilating with each other. It then promptly decimates the surface of Earth and wipes out nearly the entire human population. The only apparent survivors are AM's five prisoners, whom it submits to brutal physical and psychological torture in a nightmarish underground cave network. The story picks up a century later, as the unwillingly immortalized five survivors continue to keep going — against their will — after a hundreds years of torment.

How has "I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream" not been turned into a movie yet? Well, while the story is thematically rich and philosophically fascinated with the potential horrors of AI, it's a little slim on action and plot developments. For that reason, adapting it for the screen could prove a challenge. Fortunately, Ellison himself already expanded the story in a 1995 video game of the same name, and if a studio were to use that version as a foundation, it could yield a haunting AI apocalypse movie.